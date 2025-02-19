Menu Explore
Trump says wanted to hire ‘somebody smarter’ than Musk to lead DOGE as WH reveals Tesla CEO doesn't have authority to…

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 19, 2025 04:40 PM IST

Donald Trump revealed in his latest interview that he wanted to hire somebody “smarter” than Elon Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Donald Trump revealed in his latest interview that he wanted to hire somebody “smarter” than Elon Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He, however, was unsuccessful in his attempt.

Trump and Musk appeared for a joint interview on Fox News' Sean Hannity. The President revealed what drew him to the world's wealthiest man. “You know, I wanted to find somebody smarter than him,” he disclosed.

“I searched all over. I just couldn’t do it,” Trump continued.

Stressing that he tried very hard and failed to find anyone smarter, he jokingly said, “We settled on this guy.”

White House says DOGE has no statutory power to terminate employees

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated Tuesday that Musk's DOGE is not legally able to terminate employees.

Speaking to CNN, she noted that DOGE just serves as an advisor and “it's ultimately up to the discretion of these secretaries to make these hirings and firings.”

In a recent lawsuit, several Democratic state attorneys general accused Musk of using his “seemingly limitless and unchecked power to strip the government of its workforce and eliminate entire departments with the stroke of a pen.”

Musk and a group of youthful DOGE hires, including a 19-year-old recent high school graduate, have obtained access to extremely confidential data belonging to millions of Americans at the Treasury Department.

Also Read: DOGE declares $4.7 trillion in federal payments 'almost untraceable', sparks public outcry and memes; ‘Gone like a puff’

Judge dismisses bid to block Musk and DOGE from firing federal workers

Democratic-led states sought to temporarily prevent Musk and DOGE from terminating federal employees and gaining access to private data at seven government agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Education. However, Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected their request on Tuesday.

In addition, DOGE employees have been implanted within the Treasury Department, where they recently battled with Michelle King, the former acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration who resigned over the weekend.

Trump has directed Musk's group of “super geniuses” to investigate the Pentagon's budget as well.

According to DOGE, its varied measures have saved taxpayers $55 billion so far.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
