Colorado councilwoman encourages people to help illegal immigrants evade capture, 'If you see activity by ICE…'

Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore of Denver, Colorado, has encouraged local residents to report ICE activity to help illegal immigrants avoid capture. Illegal immigration in Denver made headlines after a viral video showed a Colorado apartment complex being overrun by the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang. Colorado councilwoman Stacie Gilmore encourages people to help illegal immigrants evade capture (Stacie Gilmore/Instagram)

During a campaign rally in October, Donald Trump had promised, “Upon taking office, we will have an ‘Operation Aurora’ at the federal level to expedite the removals of these savage gangs.”

What did Stacie Gilmore say?

After Trump was sworn in as president, Gilmore took to social media to encourage Colorado residents to report ICE activity to her “more than 600 volunteers” who are available 24/7. “This is a challenging and heartbreaking time for our community. If you see activity by ICE, stay safe and know you have every right to report it,” she wrote in one post.

“More than 600 volunteers with the Colorado Rapid Response Network take calls in English and Spanish 24/7,” she further said.

In several slides featuring both English and Spanish, Gilmore provided instructions, saying, “See a raid? Make sure you stay safe and if you can: Take a photo or video of activity. Record the time, date, and location. Note the government agencies involved, their vehicles, uniforms, and what they’re doing.”

This is just the latest of several posts Gilmore has been sharing. Her posts range from slides helping illegals to “know your rights,” to sharing resources such as legal aid to jobs and training for illegal residents.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Colorado apartment complex that became infamous for being overrun by the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang has been ordered to shut down for posing an “imminent threat” to the public, as ruled by a judge. Owners of the Edge at Lowry complex in Aurora were slapped with the emergency closure order recently. In recent months, the apartment became the centre of various violent incidents, including the kidnapping and torture of a migrant couple who lived there.