Chilling video shows feds rounding up dozens of Tren de Aragua members at ‘makeshift nightclub’ in Denver: Watch

A video that has surfaced shows federal agents rounding up dozens of Tren de Aragua members in an overnight raid on a “makeshift nightclub” in Denver. This comes after the violent Venezuelan prison gang terrorised the city and the suburb of Aurora. Feds round up Tren de Aragua members at ‘makeshift nightclub’ in Denver (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv/X)

An “invite-only party” in Colorado was interrupted by DEA agents, where several gangbangers were cutting loose in Adams County. Authorities recovered cash, weapons, guns and drugs — including Tusi or pink cocaine. The gang is said to have played a major role in distributing pink cocaine across the United States.

DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division released a video showing several busted gang members being rounded up. “#DEA agents, @HSIDenver @ERODenver @ATF_Denver & local partners conduct an early AM operation targeting drug trafficking & members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). Drugs, weapons, and cash were seized in Adams County. Nearly 50 illegal aliens were taken into custody,” the video is captioned.

‘The citizens of this country must feel safe’

During the bust, around 50 Tren de Aragua members were arrested. This marks the latest in president Donald Trump’s administration’s crackdown on illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds who may pose a threat to the public.

“We want the country to know that we will all support the president’s priority to round up the most dangerous illegal criminals,” DEA acting administrator Derek Maltz told New York Post.

Trump and his border czar Tom Homan have pledged to find, arrest and deport millions of migrants who have entered the country illegally. “The President and the DOJ leaders have made it clear that we are going to work together with a sense of urgency to hold violent criminals accountable,” Maltz said. “The citizens of this country must feel safe every day throughout the country. One of my goals is to help build an army of good to fight evil.”

The pre-dawn efforts in Colorado on Sunday, January 26, were led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). They were also joined by squads from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) to successfully execute the busts.