Tom Homan vows to deport illegal immigrants ‘every single day,’ says ‘you’re going to see the numbers steadily increase’

Border czar Tom Homan has promised that deportations will be carried out every day, culminating into millions of illegal immigrants being removed from the United States. On Sunday, January 26, Homan said that people who are in the US illegally are “on the table” for deportation. He also praised Donald Trump’s administration for sending a “strong signal to the world: Our border is closed.” Border czar Tom Homan vows to deport illegal immigrants ‘every single day' (REUTERS/Cheney Orr)(REUTERS)

Homan was asked on ABC News’ This Week, “Is that going to be a constant commitment from the US military every single day to take deportees out?” “Yes,” he replied.

‘You’re going to see the numbers steadily increase’

Over a thousand troops have already been sent to the southern border to get it secured. Homan said that they will continue to use military planes to help fly illegal migrants out of the country.

“You’re going to see the numbers steadily increase, the number of arrests nationwide, as we open up the aperture,” he said. “Right now, it’s concentrating on public safety threats [and] national security threats. That’s a smaller population.”

He added, “So we’re going to do this on a priority [basis], that’s President Trump’s promise. But as that aperture opens, there’ll be more arrests nationwide.”

Homan explained that his objective is “as many as we can get.” “If you’re in the country illegally, you’re on the table because it’s not OK to, you know, violate the laws of this country,” he said. “We have millions of people standing in line, taking the test, doing their background investigation, paying the fees, that want to come in the right way.”

Even before Trump’s return to the White House, Homan promised to crack down on “sanctuary cities.” “Sanctuary cities lock us out of the jails. So instead of ICE being able to arrest the bad guy … sanctuary cities release them back in the community, which endangers the community,” he said.

While the deportation efforts have been criticised, especially by Democrats, Homan asserted the Trump administration is only following the law. “We’re enforcing laws Congress enacted and the president signed, if they don’t like it, change the law,” he said of those who are opposing the move. “I find it hard to believe any member of Congress is telling us not to enforce the law that they enacted and they fund us to do.”

Republicans in Congress are now eyeing an agenda package on border security, energy reform, tax cuts, and more. “This is the No. 1 issue that people voted on. And I think Congress has a mandate to give us [the] money we need,” Homan said. “What price you put on national security?

“What price [would] you put on all these young ladies that have been raped and murdered and burned alive?” he added of some victims of illegal migrants. “What price [would] you put on Laken Riley’s life?”

Homan demanded a minimum of 100,000 new beds to hold the illegal migrants till they are deported. He added that “Congress needs to come to the table quick and give us the money we need to secure that border.”