Colorado man brutally attacks reporter after demanding to know if he was a US citizen, yells 'this is Trump’s America’

A Colorado man allegedly attacked a television news reporter after demanding to know if he was a US citizen. Patrick Thomas Egan, 39, reportedly said “This is Trump’s America now” before attacking KKCO/KJCT reporter Ja’Ronn Alex. Colorado man Patrick Thomas Egan (pictured) brutally attacks reporter after demanding to know if he was a US citizen (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

Egan was arrested on December 18 in Grand Junction, Colorado, The Mirror reported. He is facing possible bias-motivated charges.

The attack

Police said Egan followed the reporter’s vehicle for around 40 miles (64 kilometers) from the Delta area. Alex told cops he believes he may have been targeted because he is Pacific Islander.

Egan drove a taxi and pulled up next to Alex at a stoplight after arriving in Grand Junction, an arrest affidavit alleged. The suspect then said something to the effect of, “Are you even a U.S. citizen? This is Trump’s America now! I’m a Marine and I took an oath to protect this country from people like you!”

Alex was out reporting at the time, and eventually drove back to his news station in the city. As he stepped out of his vehicle, Egan began chasing him. Alex ran toward the station’s door. Egan asked Alex to show his identification, the document laying out police’s evidence in the case stated.

The affidavit said that Egan then tackled Alex, put him in a headlock and “began to strangle him.” Co-workers ran to help the reporter. Witnesses told cops that Alex seemed to be losing his ability to breathe during the attack.

The station’s website says Alex is a native of Detroit. He was driving a news vehicle at the time of the attack, according to KKCO/KJCT.

Egan was subsequently arrested on suspicion of bias-motivated crimes, second degree assault and harassment. He is set to appear in court on Thursday, January 2, 2025, where he is expected to learn whether formal charges have been filed against him by prosecutors.