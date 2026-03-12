Bill Clinton pushed Hillary Clinton into NYC road? Video viral amid Epstein deposition row; ‘saw an opportunity’
A video is going viral showing former president Bill Clinton with wife Hillary Clinton, amid the row over their depositions in the Jeffrey Epstein hearing.
A video showing former president Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton is going viral on social media. The alleged video shows the two on the streets of New York City.
The Clintons can be seen laughing in the alleged video, while Bill even claps his hands. They appear to be accompanied by security in the alleged video. As the two stand at an intersection, Bill Clinton approaches behind Hillary, and appears to stumble. As a result he bumps into her in the alleged video. Hillary is seen with her hands up in an apparent attempt to steady herself. Bill Clinton is also seen holding her to steady her after he bumps into Hillary, in the alleged clip. Hillary then moves aside and stands on the pavement, and Bill Clinton follows soon after. A car can be seen making a turn while this unfurls on the road, in the video. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.
The clip has been shared by several profiles on X. “Watch as Bill Clinton almost pushes Hillary into an intersection in NYC,” one person wrote. Their post had over 6 million views at the time of writing.
Reactions to Bill and Hillary Clinton video
Several others reacted to the clip as well. “He saw his window of opportunity close before his eyes,” one quipped. Another added “Just scooting and shuffling.”
Yet another remarked “After all these years, he’s still at it.” One also quipped “He saw an opportunity.”
Notably, the claims of Bill Clinton deliberately pushing Hillary Clinton come from unverified profiles and is purely speculative. The video indicates that Bill Clinton made an effort to hold and steady Hillary, rather than push her, after he bumped into his wife.
However, amid the social media speculation, one also tried to draw a link to the Jeffrey Epstein-related depositions the two attended. They shared an apparent X post from Hillary Clinton which read “I have information that will lead to the arrest of Bill Clinton,” and shared the video, trying to imply a relation between the alleged post and the action.
HT.com can confirm no such post has been made by Hillary Clinton.
Bill Clinton and wife Hillary have been in the spotlight after they had to appear before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee about their ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted child sex offender. Bill Clinton's actions went viral from the deposition, including one interaction where social media users alleged he was smiling while looking at the photos from the Epstein files. An interaction with lawmaker Nancy Mace also went viral on social media.
