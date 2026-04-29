Trump cracks ‘awkward’ marriage joke to Melania amid Jimmy Kimmel’s 'widow' uproar: 'We won’t match, darling'

During a speech on Tuesday welcoming King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House, President Donald Trump reflected on his own mortality as well as the duration of his marriage to Melania. Trump and Melania condemned Jimmy Kimmel's age-related jokes after celebrating 21 years of marriage. During a speech for King Charles III, (AFP)

In the course of his address, Trump made a brief mention of his parents, Fred Trump and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, who were married for 63 years until Fred's death in June 1999.

He turned back to the First Lady, who was seated alongside Queen Camilla behind him. “That's a record we won't be able to match, darling,” he remarked with a sense of nostalgia.

“I'm sorry, it’s just not going to work out that way,” he continued a light-hearted laugh. “We'll do well, but we're not going to do that well.”

The First Lady's demeanor, which was captured distinctly on camera, could hardly be described as warm. Melania, attired in a white silk-and-wool Ralph Lauren jacket and skirt, complemented by Manolo Blahnik snake pumps and a wide straw hat, maintained her composure, although it took her a moment to muster a smile as the audience laughed.

Also Read: Trump mocked for revealing his mom's 'crush' on 'cute' King Charles: ‘Total embarrassment’