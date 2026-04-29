Trump mocked for revealing his mom's 'crush' on 'cute' King Charles: ‘Total embarrassment’

Donald Trump diverged to discuss his late mother's admiration for King Charles during his address commemorating the preparations for America's 250th anniversary celebrations. Donald Trump's remarks about his late mother's crush on King Charles sparked skepticism on social media, with users questioning the timeline and expressing disbelief (Bloomberg)

Trump, 79, recounted, "I also remember her saying very clearly, 'Charles, look, young Charles, he's so cute,'" as he welcomed the British monarch to the White House on Tuesday, April 28.

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Crush on King Charles and admiration for Queen The POTUS then turned around to face Charles, 77, who greeted him with a bashful smile and a wave.

"My mom had a crush on Charles, can you believe it? Amazing, I wonder what she's thinking right now," he went on, gesturing towards the sky as a tribute to his deceased mother.

He went on to disclosed that his mother "loved the [royal] family" and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"Anytime the queen was involved in a ceremony or anything, my mother would be glued to the television. She'd say, 'Look Donald, look how beautiful that is,'" he remembered.