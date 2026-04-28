Inside Cole Tomas Allen's family: Stunning details out on parents and 3 siblings as WH shooting suspect appears in court

The man charged with shooting a U.S. Secret Service agent while attempting to breach security at a Washington dinner attended by President Donald Trump is now facing federal charges for attempting to assassinate the POTUS, a judge said in court on Monday, as per Reuters Cole Tomas Allen, charged with shooting a Secret Service agent and attempting to assassinate President Trump, is detained pending further hearings. The Allen family are seen with Allen, second from right, together with brother Gabriel, his mother Kathy, father, Thomas, and sisters Stephanie and Avriana (Facebook)

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, is also facing firearms charges in a three-count complaint.

During his initial appearance in Washington federal court, Allen was seen wearing a blue prison jumpsuit, just two days after authorities reported that they had thwarted an attack at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, an annual black-tie event for journalists and politicians.

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"He attempted to assassinate the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump," prosecutor Jocelyn Ballantine declared in court.

Allen has not yet provided a response to the allegations. While seated at the defense table, flanked by U.S. Marshals, he stated that he would answer all questions honestly and mentioned that he holds a master's degree in computer science.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh ordered Allen to be detained as the case progresses. Sharbaugh has scheduled another hearing regarding Allen's continued detention for Thursday.

Inside Cole Allen's family: All we know about his parents and siblings Meanwhile, family friend Shannon McKinney spoke to the Daily Mail and described the Allen family as “a loving, two-parent family”.

Rosalia Hernandez, a former neighbor, recalled knowing Cole as a charming little boy from the age of three, coming from a well-adjusted family, although she had not been in contact with him for many years.

By the standards of most families, the alleged shooter was quite accomplished. He obtained his master's degree in computer science and worked as a mechanical engineer as well as a part-time tutor.

However, it is challenging to measure up to his high-achieving younger siblings, who were raised by a mother - Kathy - who worked as a teacher and a father -Thomas - who served as a church leader.

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Cole's youngest sister, Stephanie, now approximately 23 years old, was merely an undergraduate at Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, California, when she became part of a new team funded by the Department of Energy, focusing on particle accelerators and dark matter.

This project led her to the National Accelerator Laboratory at Stanford, where she performed experiments with electron beams that are utilized in cancer treatment, as detailed in a report by the lab.

Cole's younger brother Gabriel, 25, has been accepted into the highly selective Webb Institute in New York, which admits fewer than 30 students annually to pursue studies in naval architecture and marine engineering.

Additionally, Gabriel is in the process of establishing his own family, having relocated to New London, Connecticut, approximately in 2024.

He and his wife Ashley, whom he wed last July, are anticipating the arrival of their first child this month, Daily Mail reported, citing their wedding registry.

Avriana, 27, completed her studies at the esteemed Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University and secured a position as a web developer at the nonprofit newsroom CalMatters, where she developed interactive voter guides for the 2021 recall election, the 2022 midterm elections, and the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Currently, she is employed at the Pew Research Center located in Washington, DC.

Avriana and Gabriel gives chilling details to police Both Avriana and Gabriel exhibited no remorse in reporting their brother, as indicated by accounts of their discussions with law enforcement.

Following the receipt of Cole's purported manifesto mere minutes before the shooting, Gabriel contacted the police, as confirmed by Connecticut law enforcement on Sunday.

When Secret Service agents and Maryland police arrived at Avriana's residence, she allegedly recounted a damaging narrative regarding her brother.

She claimed that Cole had covertly hidden two firearms at his parents' house and had begun to articulate extreme political beliefs, along with a strategy to address his perceived grievances with contemporary society.