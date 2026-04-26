Secret Service accused of escorting JD Vance before Trump as Cole Allen opened fire - Here's the truth

Questions over Secret Service agents' response to Cole Tomas Allen opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night have emerged. A viral video on Sunday prompted claims that Vice President JD Vance was escorted out before President Donald Trump. Donald Trump walks next to Vice President JD Vance at a press briefing at the White House (REUTERS)

The footage, captured during the chaotic moments inside the Washington Hilton, shows attendees scrambling for cover and diving beneath tables after shots were heard shortly after the high-profile event began. The annual dinner was attended by top Trump administration officials, including both Trump and Vance.

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Was JD Vance escorted before Trump? Social media users quickly posted clips, with some suggesting the Secret Service may have prioritized Vance’s safety over Trump’s. One X user, Christopher Greene, shared the video and wrote, “SECRET SERVICE AGENTS RUSH JD VANCE OUT OF HARMS WAY BEFORE TRUMP !!!”

Neither Vance's team nor the Secret Service have issued a remark on the controversey.

Cole Tomas Allen's manifesto Meanwhile, federal investigators said that Allen had allegedly planned to target Trump administration officials. New details emerged about the suspect’s background, writings, and warnings from his own family before the dramatic Saturday night attack.

According to officials, Allen traveled cross-country by train, checked into the Washington Hilton days before the annual gala, and allegedly arrived armed with guns and knives before attempting to force his way into the ballroom.

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President Trump said Sunday that Allen’s family had previously contacted Connecticut law enforcement with concerns before the incident unfolded.

“The accused gunman's family had alerted police in Connecticut,” Trump revealed during an interview on Fox News, adding a new layer to the growing investigation.

The violent confrontation began just minutes after the event started, when Allen allegedly rushed security barricades and attempted to storm the ballroom. Secret Service agents tackled him before he could reach attendees, though not before shots were fired in the chaos. One officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to recover.

"It does appear that he did in fact set out to target folks who work in the administration, likely including the president," acting Justice Department chief Todd Blanche said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Officials believe Allen recently purchased the firearms used in the attack and say he has not cooperated with investigators. Multiple federal charges are expected.

"He failed," Blanche said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” "Law enforcement did their jobs."

"He's going to be great, he's going to be fine, and thank God he was wearing a bulletproof vest," Blanche said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

Investigators examining Allen’s digital footprint and personal writings reportedly believe his focus was specifically on administration officials attending the dinner.

Social media accounts believed to belong to Allen paint a sharply contrasting image - a highly educated tutor and amateur video game developer. A LinkedIn page appearing to match the suspect shows he earned a master’s degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills in 2025, after previously graduating from the California Institute of Technology in mechanical engineering in 2017. His listed extracurriculars included Christian fellowship and even Nerf-based campus activities.

As Trump was escorted from the stage, chants of "God Bless America” reportedly rose from parts of the ballroom, while helicopters and National Guard units swarmed outside.

The evening was ultimately canceled after an initial effort to continue.

Speaking later from the White House, Trump struck a notably restrained tone, framing the incident as another alarming chapter after multiple threats against him in recent years.

"It's always shocking when something like this happens. Happened to me, a little bit. And that never changes," Trump said.

(With AP inputs)