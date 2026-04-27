Will ABC fire Jimmy Kimmel? 5 things to know as angry Melania Trump seeks action against the ‘coward’

Melania Trump has expressed her outrage towards late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for a joke he made referring to her as an "expectant widow", just days prior to a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which the First Lady attended alongside the President.

Melania Trump vs. Jimmy Kimmel: 5 things to know The first lady described Kimmel's comments as "hateful and violent", calling on his network ABC to take measures against his “atrocious behavior”. A gunman opened fire during Saturday's dinner, an attack that authorities believe may have been aimed at members of the Trump administration. The joke was broadcast on Thursday, where Kimmel humorously previewed the dinner. "Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel stated. In a post shared on X on Monday, Melania Trump stated: “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country." “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy—his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.” A a resurfaced clip of Kimmel's joke from Thursday incited backlash on social media following the shooting, with critics accusing the comedian of promoting political violence.

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Jimmy Kimmel's recent temporary suspension from ABC The statement from the first lady comes in the wake of ABC's temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! last September, which was prompted by threats from Brendan Carr, the chairman of Trump’s Federal Communications Commission. This incident was linked to a joke made by Kimmel following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Upon his return to the show, Kimmel remarked that his joke had been 'ill-timed or unclear or perhaps both,' and he acknowledged, 'I understand why you’re upset.'

Supporters of Kimmel argue that his joke was likely a commentary on the President Trump's health rather than an implication of assassination, asserting that he could not have anticipated the events that unfolded at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Conversely, it is also reasonable to contend that Kimmel should have exercised greater caution, considering the history of previous threats against Trump’s life and the fact that he had already faced suspension for his joke about Kirk—similar to the ambiguous 'expectant widow' remark, which could be interpreted in multiple ways.

Will ABC take stand against Jimmy Kimmel again? ABC has not yet released any statement regarding the issue. However, since the First Lady has personally called for action from the American television network, it appears that a statement is anticipated on Jimmy Kimmel.

The White House shooting suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, is anticipated to appear in court on Monday.

He was subdued by agents near a staircase leading to a ballroom where the annual White House correspondents' dinner was being held, attended by hundreds of journalists, officials, and public figures.