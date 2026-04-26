Trump evacuated after ‘loud bangs’ heard at White House correspondents dinner
Donald Trump took cover amid the unspecified threat as the Secret Service and other authorities rushed into the banquet hall.
US President Donald Trump was evacuated from an annual White House correspondents' dinner on Saturday night after loud bangs were reportedly heard at the venue.
Trump took cover amid the unspecified threat as the Secret Service and other authorities rushed into the banquet hall. "Out of the way, sir!" someone yelled, The Associated Press reported, as authorities ran to the dinner dias through the guests' crowd.
Purported videos from the press dinner show loud noises being heard at the venue, triggering the US President, First Lady Melania Trump, and other top leaders to take cover. According to news agency AFP, the evacuation was prompted by "loud bangs" heard at the press dinner.
HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.
The Secret Service agents quickly took Trump and others away from the venue thereafter.
A suspect was reportedly in custody after an apparent shooting at the White House correspondents' dinner, AFP reported.
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