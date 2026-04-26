Trump evacuated after ‘loud bangs’ heard at White House correspondents dinner

US President Donald Trump was evacuated from an annual White House correspondents' dinner on Saturday night after loud bangs were reportedly heard at the venue. Secret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington. (AP)

Trump took cover amid the unspecified threat as the Secret Service and other authorities rushed into the banquet hall. "Out of the way, sir!" someone yelled, The Associated Press reported, as authorities ran to the dinner dias through the guests' crowd.

Purported videos from the press dinner show loud noises being heard at the venue, triggering the US President, First Lady Melania Trump, and other top leaders to take cover. According to news agency AFP, the evacuation was prompted by "loud bangs" heard at the press dinner.