Harvard, Columbia, Cornell-trained doctor shares 'secret hack to literally grow your brain even as an adult': So easy…

"It literally is a secret hack, especially for women in midlife, because a lot of us, including myself, have a lot of cortisol issues, " Dr Shah stated. She highlighted a physiological shift that occurs with age: “As you move into midlife, your ability to buffer that cortisol and adrenaline just goes down.”

Dr Shah, an expert in gut health and the nervous system, shared that the benefits of walking extend far beyond cardiovascular health or calorie counting – for women navigating the hormonal shifts of midlife, walking acts as a primary defence against the neurological 'fog' caused by skyrocketing stress hormones.

" Walking every day for 40 minutes, actually just three times a week, you will grow an area of your brain called the hippocampus," Dr Shah explained. "Grow the brain, even as an adult, just by walking. And it's so easy to do," she added. The hippocampus is the region of the brain responsible for verbal memory and learning -- it naturally shrinks as we age.

In a March 5, 2026 episode on Heal with Kelly, Dr Amy Shah — a nutritionist and physician trained at Harvard, Columbia, and Cornell — revealed that low-impact movement is a critical tool for neurological health.

While high-intensity interval training often dominates health and fitness headlines, a US physician suggests the most potent 'brain hack' for women in midlife might actually be found in a quiet, 40-minute stroll. Also read | Mumbai neurologist shares best 'brain hack' to manage anxiety and calm your nervous system

Why midlife demands a different strategy According to Dr Shah, the stressors that a younger body might easily absorb can become damaging as the internal 'buffering' system weakens. This requires a shift from constant output to intentional recovery. "The same things that didn't stress you out when you were younger stress you out now, whether it's mental stress or physical stress," said Dr Shah.

She added, "And so you need more recovery. You need more walking in nature. You need more sleep." Speaking about the triple benefit, she also shared: "I think that walking is such a wonderful activity that actually brings down your cortisol, but also gives you movement and boosts your mood, especially if you're doing it outside."

By prioritising slow movement over high-stress workouts, Dr Shah suggested that women can effectively clear mental fog and physically reshape their brains, proving that some of the most sophisticated medical interventions don't happen in a lab, but on a trail.

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