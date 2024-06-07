Four Indian medical students drown in river near Russia's St. Petersburg, 1 rescued: Indian mission

Four Indian medical students drowned in a river near St. Petersburg in Russia, confirmed the Indian mission in the country on Friday, adding that they were coordinating with Russian authorities to send their bodies to their relatives as soon as possible. The Russian media reported a female Indian student who waded out from the beach on river Volkhov got into trouble, and four of her companions tried to save her. In their attempt to save her, three others also drowned in the river.(Wikimedia Commons)

The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20 – were studying at the nearby Novgorod State University in Veliky Novgorod city, news agency PTI reported.

The local media reported that a third boy was pulled to safety by local people.

"We are working to send the bodies to the relatives as soon as possible. Proper treatment is also being provided to the student whose life has been saved," the embassy of India in Moscow said on X.

The consulate general of India in St Petersburg said these students were pursuing medical education at Veliky Novgorod State University.

"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families," it posted on X.

The consulate general added that it was working together with the local authorities of Veliky Novgorod to send the mortal remains to the relatives as soon as possible.

"The bereaved families have been contacted and assured of all the possible help," it said.

"We, with the help of the ministry of external affairs, contacted the embassy in Russia and the consular general in St. Petersburg. They have been very supportive to the family and we have been coordinating with the judicial as well as the police and disaster management authorities. Best medical care is being provided to the student whose life has been safe... We are hoping that the bodies will be sent back to India as per the international protocol...," Ayush Prasad told news agency ANI.