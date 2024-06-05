Three minor girls drown in pond in Prayagraj

Three minor girls drowned in a pond while taking a bath in a village in Sahson under Phulpur police station of trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district on Tuesday. Their bodies were fished out later and were sent for postmortem examination, police said. (Pic for representation)

As per reports, residents of Baburahi Ka Purwa village Pawan Bind’s daughter Kajal, 11, Suresh Bind’s daughter Nidhi, 12, and Joginder’s daughter Rani, 13, had gone to take a bath in a pond outside the village in the afternoon. They started drowning when they went into the deep waters.

Two boys, Shubham and Amit who were playing nearby tried to rescue the girls but failed. They raised an alarm following which villagers rushed to the scene. The girls were taken out and were rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead on arrival.

Sahson police outpost in-charge Shiv Pratap Singh also reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem examination. The three girls were students of a nearby school.