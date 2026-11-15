‘Somebody hit us’: Recording captures pilot's words as two planes collide at Miami airport

The wingtip of the Copa Airlines aircraft struck the nose of the UPS Boeing 767 after the cargo plane moved into its path, according to the Federal Aviation Administration ( FAA ) and audio recordings of conversations between pilots and air traffic controllers.

Air traffic controllers had specifically instructed a UPS cargo aircraft to give way to a Copa Airlines passenger plane before the two planes collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport on Saturday and left two people injured, according to a report.

What damage did the planes sustain in the Miami collision?

What damage did the planes sustain in the Miami collision?

Were anyone injured in the Miami airport plane collision?

Were anyone injured in the Miami airport plane collision?

How did the UPS and Copa Airlines planes collide at Miami International Airport?

How did the UPS and Copa Airlines planes collide at Miami International Airport?

The FAA said air traffic controllers had instructed the UPS crew to give way to the Copa Airlines flight, CNN reported.

The passenger flight was carrying 166 passengers and six crew. Two people were injured in the incident, Greg Chin, the airport’s communications director, told the news outlet.

“Somebody hit us,” the Copa Airlines pilot reportedly said in an air traffic control recording. The controller then asked the UPS crew whether their aircraft had made contact with another plane.

The UPS pilot responded, “Yeah, we went too far, and then he, he clipped us with the wing,” as per the recording.