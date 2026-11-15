UPS plane and Copa Airlines aircraft collide at Miami International Airport; no injuries reported

While UPS Flight 358 was scheduled to fly from Miami to Bogotá, Colombia, Copa Airlines Flight 427 was arriving from Panama City , Panama. Copa Airlines is headquartered in Panama City.

What we know about the incident

"At approximately 9:15 p.m., an arriving aircraft and a departing aircraft made contact with each other at the intersection of two taxiways. There are no reported injuries and flights are being directed to other taxiways, so there is no impact to airport operations at this time," Greg Chin, communications director at MIA, said in a statement to CBS News Miami.

A cargo plane and a commercial passenger jet collided at Miami International Airport Saturday night, November 14, according to officials, CBS News reported. A UPS Boeing 767 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 collided at the airport, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. No injuries have been reported.

AZ Intel shared on X that Air Traffic Control audio said, "Yeah, we went too far and he clipped us with the wing.”

AZ Intel later shared a video, where one of the planes appears to have been damaged.

“Damage on one of the planes at Miami International Airport after minor collision involving UPS Boeing 767 and Copa Airlines 737,” the post said.

Also Read | Dallas Love Field Airport closed due to potential bomb threat day after FAA grounded flights across country

The incident comes as MIA continues to face delays and cancellations after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights across the country due to a communications issue. On Friday night, November 13, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that flight operations would be slow to return to normal. Airlines were working to reposition aircraft and crews.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said on Saturday that the US air travel schedule is expected to be back to normal by the end of Sunday, November 15, per CBS News.

According to federal officials, the outage was connected to problems with aging air traffic control technology, including switches and routers that became overloaded with data and thus created inconsistencies in radar and communications systems.