Actors Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya were among those caught up in the nationwide FAA ground stop on Friday. The two were stranded at Oregon’s Eugene Airport while travelling back to Los Angeles after their flight was grounded. Actors Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya were stranded at Eugene Airport in Oregon. (Instagram/ @tyriqwithers, @danielkaluuya) The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for four hours on Friday, which led to thousands of cancelled flights. On Saturday morning, Duffy wrote on X, “Operations are slowly returning to normal this morning. Planes are pushing back, taxiing, and taking off, and it is safe to fly. We are in close coordination with the airlines to support the ongoing recovery.” Tyriq Withers, Daniel Kaluuya stuck at Eugene Airport

Deep Dive Why were Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya stranded at Eugene Airport? What caused the FAA ground stop that stranded Withers and Kaluuya? When did the FAA ground stop end, and when were flights expected to return to normal?

Even celebrities got caught up in the FAA nationwide ground stop on Friday. Actors Tyriq Withers and Daniel Kaluuya were among the passengers stranded at the Eugene Airport in Oregon on November 13. The two actors spoke to Eugene TV station KVAL at the airport. They told the channel they were headed back to Los Angeles and had boarded the plane before the grounding. As per Entertainment Weekly, they were forced to get off the plane. The ground stop lasted about four hours and was lifted around 5:15pm.