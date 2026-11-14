FAA ground stop LIVE updates: Over 7000 flights across US airports affected after ATC equipment issues
The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Tuesday due to equipment issues hitting air traffic control, disrupting or canceling at least 7,000 flights. The outage affects all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, with departures halted until 11:30 p.m. ET for safety reasons
On Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop affecting all airports due to equipment issues affecting air traffic control. Reuters reports that at least 7,000 flights in the US have either been halted or cancelled due to the outage. US Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement on X that the issue is impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The FAA issued an advisory at 3:54pm ET saying that all departures from US airports will remain stalled till 11:30pm ET. The advisory, issued via the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), cited "extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns" behind the outage. The notice did not specify the circumstances behind the order or provide details about when normal flight operations would resume....Read More
Domestic flights that are arriving at US airports are being allowed to land. International flights have been handled on a case-by-case basis.
FAA ground stop LIVE updates: Airlines for America says safety remains top priority
Airlines for America said it is coordinating closely with the Department of Transportation and the FAA as the nationwide ground stop disrupts air travel. The association urged affected passengers to contact their airlines for real-time updates and thanked travelers for their patience.
FAA ground stop LIVE updates: More than 7000 flights affected across US
More than 7,000 US flights were either halted or cancelled due to the nationwide ground stop imposed b by the FAA on Friday afternoon.