FAA ground stop LIVE updates: Over 7000 flights across US airports affected after ATC equipment issues

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A plane lands after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 13.

On Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop affecting all airports due to equipment issues affecting air traffic control. Reuters reports that at least 7,000 flights in the US have either been halted or cancelled due to the outage. US Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement on X that the issue is impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The FAA issued an advisory at 3:54pm ET saying that all departures from US airports will remain stalled till 11:30pm ET. The advisory, issued via the FAA's Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC), cited "extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns" behind the outage. The notice did not specify the circumstances behind the order or provide details about when normal flight operations would resume. Domestic flights that are arriving at US airports are being allowed to land. International flights have been handled on a case-by-case basis. ...Read More

Domestic flights that are arriving at US airports are being allowed to land. International flights have been handled on a case-by-case basis.