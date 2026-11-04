Elon Musk’s ‘vote red’ appeal to Americans in US mid-terms after spending millions backing Republicans
Elon Musk urged Americans to ‘vote red’ in the US midterms as Democrats were projected to take control of Congress.
Billionaire Elon Musk urged Americans to vote for Republicans in the 2026 US midterm elections, issuing a last-minute appeal on social media as voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, November 3.
(Also read: Elon Musk criticises Sam Altman for saying it’s ‘quite terrible’ to keep RAM in personal computers)
Taking to X, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote, "Vote red today!"
His brief message came amid a closely watched election that was expected to determine control of both chambers of Congress for the remaining two years of US President Donald Trump's term.
Musk spent millions backing Republicans
According to a Reuters report, published on October 12, Musk had spent approximately $366 million during the 2026 midterm election cycle, including $276 million since July, to help Republicans retain control of Congress.
The substantial financial contributions made Musk one of the most influential political donors in the election, with his spending directed towards Republican groups and political action committees supporting conservative candidates.
The report, citing campaign finance records, said Musk was likely the largest individual political donor of the election cycle.
His financial involvement also came as House Democrats sought investigations into government contracts involving SpaceX and his previous role overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump's administration.
Trump says he will accept election results
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he was prepared to accept the results of the 2026 midterm elections and work with Democrats as the opposition party was projected to take control of both chambers of Congress.
According to Reuters, citing an interview published by The New York Times, Trump made the remarks while watching election returns at the White House.
(Also read: Elon Musk calls cockroach milk ‘Gross’ as new study explores its potential as a superfood)
“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” Trump told The New York Times.
The president also expressed his willingness to cooperate with Democrats despite political differences between the two parties.
"We'll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out," he said.
Democrats projected to win Congress
According to another Reuters report, Democrats were projected to regain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate following significant victories across several states.
The party secured notable Senate victories in Texas, South Carolina, Ohio and Kansas, dealing a major setback to Republicans.
The projected results could reshape the political landscape in Washington, potentially limiting Trump's legislative agenda during the final two years of his presidency.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More