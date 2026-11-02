Elon Musk criticises Sam Altman for saying it’s ‘quite terrible’ to keep RAM in personal computers

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently drew backlash for saying that people keeping RAM in their personal computers is an inefficient use of the world's limited memory supply. The OpenAI CEO made the comments during an appearance on Cheeky Pint, the podcast hosted by Stripe co-founder John Collison, in an episode released on October 29, 2026. Sam Altman's comments on RAM drew backlash from Elon Musk. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP, REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo )

His remarks have attracted attention because they come amid a global RAM shortage, with memory prices rising as demand from AI data centres increases.

(Also read: AI Causing a Memory Shortage. Why Producers Aren’t Rushing to Make a Lot More)

What exactly did Sam Altman say? Discussing the growing interest in running AI models locally on personal computers, rather than relying on cloud-based systems, Sam Altman said: “A lot of people want local inference. And somehow, they assume that the problem is solved now because we are going to have open-source models, we're going to be able to run them on our computers, and so we're not going to need all the stuff in the data center.

“But from a global allocation perspective, actually, it's quite terrible to have everybody have a bunch of the world's limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer and being used five percent of the time.

“You want maximum utilization in the cloud if you're trying to deal with this very supply constrained environment,” he said.

(Also read: Why RAM prices are exploding and how AI is to blame: Explained simply)

DRAM stands for Dynamic Random-Access Memory. It is the type of memory commonly used as RAM in computers, laptops and servers.