Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Dharamkot Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhos skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons on Friday citing his political engagements in connection with the Dharamkot municipal elections scheduled for November 28. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Dharamkot Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhos said he had submitted an application with the inquiry officer, seeking another date from the agency to record his statement in the case more

Dhos was summoned to the ED’s zonal office in Chandigarh on Friday in connection with an ongoing money laundering case linked to the alleged fraudulent acquisition and transfer of government and other properties.

Dhos said he had submitted an application with the inquiry officer, seeking another date from the agency to record his statement in the case. “I have sought exemption due to my busy schedule in Dharamkot municipal council elections,” he said.

The investigation, stemming from a Dharamkot police station FIR, centres on the alleged fraudulent acquisition and transfer of government, municipal corporation, market committee, and church trust properties, as well as the siphoning of more than ₹1 crore in compensation funds meant for local residents whose land in Adhraman village was acquired by the government for highway construction.