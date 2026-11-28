Actor Esha Dharmendra Deol is embracing her second innings in cinema. With her film Pratap recently hitting theatres and three projects in the pipeline, the actor is looking forward to balancing work with her personal life. Esha Dharmendra Deol “Our profession can never be planned; it’s the most uncertain industry, to which we all give our 100%. Still, as actors, there is always hope and positivity,” she says, adding, “I have opportunities coming my way with the kind of work that resonates with me, a choice of roles, and something that can blend with my personal life and schedule.” She adds, "I enjoy reinventing myself in terms of work. With my maturity, I am trying to pick up roles that give a message to female audiences, and it’s happening that way.”

Esha Dharmendra Deol

Speaking about adding the name of her late father, veteran actor Dharmendra, into her own, she says, “I was born with that, and he belongs to cinema; it’s just that I have now incorporated it with my name to carry forward his legacy.” Her upcoming projects include the horror comedy Ghunghat, Telugu pan-India film SYG, which reunites her with actor Sanjay Dutt after Dus and Shaadi No. 1 (both 2005), and the next instalment of the Malamaal Weekly franchise. “Ghunghat has a nice social relevant message in the film despite being a horror comedy. On SYG, it was lovely working with Sanju sir again. I'm extremely fond of him and it really nice doing Telugu dialogue with him and all. With Malamaal Weekly, it's like hitting home for me because being part of the fun and comic films is something I've enjoyed in the past, and I was looking to do something lighthearted and fun.”