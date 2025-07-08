20 years of Dus: Before Tiger, Pathaan or War, there was Anubhav Sinha's spy thriller

Director Anubhav Sinha introduced the ambitious, elegant, and slick action thriller Dus to Hindi cinema 20 years ago, on July 8, 2005. When it came out, Dus was a rare popular spy thriller, a genre that wouldn't become trendy for another decade, during a period when Bollywood was still warily investigating large-scale espionage plots. On the occasion of its 20th anniversary, the film provides a glimpse into the aspirations of early 2000s Indian action cinema, a time before spies became clichés and fast-paced action sequences were the norm. Dus

Race against time

With time running out and the country's safety in jeopardy, Dus followed Siddhant Dheer's (Sanjay Dutt) special counter-terrorism squad as they raced against the clock to stop a huge terror assault planned by the enigmatic Jamwal. The film featured all the elements of a global espionage thriller, such as fast-paced chases, encrypted messages, double agents, and the threat of global annihilation, yet it was transformed into a Hindi cinema format more appropriate for romantic comedies and family dramas.

Only jingoistic actioners or war dramas dared to touch on matters of national security in the past. An original aspect of Dus was its setting, an urban, multinational universe populated by intelligence operatives, tech-savvy terrorists, and counter-operations. When Bollywood mostly stuck to domestic tales of good vs. evil, the concept of an elite clandestine task force with codenames like ATC felt futuristic and ambitious.

Ensemble cast that delivered

Cast members Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Esha Deol, and Dia Mirza contributed to Dus' allure. Each actor brought a distinct attitude to their roles, giving the film a sense of purpose and urgency.

While Dutt's composed and experienced portrayal of Siddhant contributed to the film's weight, Abhishek's portrayal of Shashank, the younger, impulsive officer, drove the film's emotional resonance. The team's camaraderie, which included Aditya Singh (Zayed) and Aditi (Shilpa Shetty), contributed to the buddy-cop dynamics that would emerge in subsequent franchise thrillers such as War and Tiger Zinda Hai.

High octane action and iconic music

Dus was a technologically advanced action film from Bollywood for its era. Shot in both India and Canada, the film boasted intense chase scenes, precise editing, and a distinct millennium glow. The title track, Dus Bahane Karke Le Gaye Dil, became one of the biggest hits of the decade and also contributed greatly. The track's enduring cultural impact was further demonstrated by its subsequent recreation in Baaghi 3 (2020).

The film's ambition was generally acknowledged, albeit a few reviews did note the occasional sloppy editing or plot lines that defied logic. Dus had the guts to go west and borrow plot devices from Hollywood spy thrillers like Mission: Impossible and Enemy of the State. This was a bold move in an industry where the majority of action flicks stuck to war themes or went all masala.

Genre that followed in its footsteps

The subsequent genre boom is what gives Dus its modern relevance. From Ek Tha Tiger (2012) to films such as Baby (2015), Phantom (2015), Raazi (2018), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023), Bollywood's spy thriller genre has established itself. These films took advantage of the need for action-packed, mission-driven narratives with a dash of geopolitical intrigue, thanks to their massive budgets and worldwide distribution.

However, Dus established the framework. Studio heads and filmmakers saw a need for intelligence-based, stylised action thrillers. Within the familiar context of Bollywood drama and music, it exposed mainstream viewers to concepts such as sleeper cells, surveillance technology, and homeland security.

Dus' legacy

The tragic unfinished version of Dus lingers in the background as well. The late director Mukul S. Anand was planning to star Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in a film with the working title Dus before he tragically passed away in the late 1990s. The 2005 remake by Anubhav Sinha was practically a spiritual successor; the plots were different, but the essential tenets of high-stakes spy fiction were the same.

As it marks its 20th anniversary, let’s remember that Dus not just as an action film with a popular score, but also as a groundbreaking moment that was ahead of its time.

Origin story of Bollywood espionage

Dus walked so that other people might run, as is evident in hindsight. Now, perhaps it's time to acknowledge Dus as the origin story of Bollywood espionage, as Indian cinema continues to construct expansive spy universes and multi-film series.