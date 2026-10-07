Olive Garden closing outlets at all locations? Here’s when restaurants will shut

If you're planning a visit to Olive Garden during the holiday season, you may want to check the calendar first. The restaurant chain has confirmed that its more than 950 locations across the US will close on Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. Olive Garden will close its 950-plus restaurants on Thanksgiving and Christmas, giving employees time with family and friends. (Unsplash)

The closures will last for 24 hours on each holiday, meaning customers will not be able to dine at Olive Garden on November 26 or December 25.

According to Olive Garden’s FAQ, the holiday closures are meant to give employees time with their families and friends. Individual restaurants may also close early on the day before Thanksgiving or on Christmas Eve.

The company says those early closing times are decided by local management, so customers should check with their nearby restaurant before visiting.

The holiday schedule applies across the chain, although hours can differ at locations in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam and other areas outside the mainland US.

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Olive Garden closing on Thanksgiving and Christmas Olive Garden says its restaurants close for both holidays to give employees time away from work.

The company states on its FAQ page: “to allow our team members to spend time with their family and friends.”

The chain will close for the full day on Thanksgiving, which falls on November 26, and again on Christmas Day, December 25.

That does not mean Olive Garden is planning a 48-hour shutdown. The two closures happen on separate holidays, several weeks apart.

The company also leaves it up to local managers to decide whether restaurants should close early on the day before Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve.

Olive Garden says: “We leave this decision to the discretion of the management team.”

For the exact closing time, customers are advised to contact their local restaurant.

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When will Olive Garden reopen after the holidays? Olive Garden is expected to return to its normal schedule after each one-day holiday closure.

The chain will otherwise operate on several major holidays during the year, including New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.

Holiday hours can vary at some locations, so customers planning a meal around Thanksgiving or Christmas should check with their nearby restaurant first.

Olive Garden is also not alone in giving employees Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Several major restaurant chains, including Texas Roadhouse, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and LongHorn Steakhouse, also close on those holidays.