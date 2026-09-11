America’s Fast-Food Chains Are Making a Big Pivot—Back to Humans

It turns out that service with a smile has never gone out of style.

After spending millions of dollars on digital kiosks and mobile-ordering systems, fast-food chains are discovering a lot of customers just want somebody to take their order at the counter and do so in a friendly way, according to executives, market-research, and industry documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Convenience and speed aren’t good enough for today’s fast-food customers, and McDonald’s needs to improve how it offers friendly service to diners to attract them, said Tiffanie Boyd, McDonald’s global chief people officer. The company is making one of the biggest hospitality pushes in its history next month, she said.

“Food is important,” Boyd said. “Price is important, but experience has also become much more important than it used to be.”

McDonald’s aims for workers to emphasize hospitality throughout customers’ visits, delivering energetic greetings such as “Enjoy your meal!” and “See you soon!,” according to a recent internal training document, a copy which was viewed by the Journal.

Wendy’s is making service improvements part of a broader strategic overhaul. Chief Executive Bob Wright is also reviewing the company’s trials of artificial intelligence in drive-throughs to determine whether it is serving customers and restaurant operators.

“The best service experiences feel natural to the customer,” Wright said.

Some fast-food diners have cut back on restaurant spending after years of rising menu prices. Others have shifted to chicken, beverage and other competitors that offer friendlier service and fuller staffing, customers and market-research firms said.

Screens and a lack of friendly workers has turned off customers such as Carolyn Blue, an attorney from Charleston, S.C., and lifelong McDonald’s fan. She said she detests the shift toward app and kiosk ordering at locations in her area.

She now goes more regularly to Arby’s and Chick-fil-A, where she said the service is better. “It breaks my heart,” said Blue, who misses McDonald’s fries. “We just won’t go back.”

McDonald’s and other fast-food chains aren’t ripping out their kiosks and suspending mobile ordering. Rather, they are rethinking the role that digital offerings play in their operations and nudging employees to assign higher priority to customer service, not just rely on kiosk ordering.

At Burger King, managers are being instructed to double-check that orders are made the way customers want, ensure front counters are staffed and respond to diner complaints as part of an enhanced customer-service program.

Starbucks also has been stressing improved service in an effort to regain customers, along with spending on training, labor and better-looking cafes.

Going digital A decade ago, McDonald’s was an early mover among U.S. fast-food chains investing in self-service kiosks, digital menu boards and app ordering. Franchisees installed thousands of the touch-screen kiosks, integrated mobile ordering and redesigned their restaurants for a more modern, streamlined look.

Executives have said that the ordering advances helped increase customer spending and reduce counter lines. The chain’s leaders said the effort helped free workers to deliver food to tables and better serve customers.