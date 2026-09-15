Saudi seeks Israel's help amid attacks by Iran-backed Houthis? Report says Riyadh sought intel aid

Saudi Arabia and Israel discussed measures to help protect Riyadh from the Houthis in talks facilitated by CENTCOM, Israeli outlet Walla reported, citing diplomatic sources in West Asia.

The Iran -backed Houthis have stepped up attacks on the Saudi regime over the past week, including a drone strike on oil pipelines and pumping facilities, which forced a partial halt to operations on the key pipeline.

Saudi Arabia held talks with Israel , mediated by US Central Command, on ways to help Riyadh counter the Houthi military with intelligence support, according to an Israeli media report published on Tuesday.

How have the Houthis gained control over strategic locations in the Red Sea?

How have the Houthis gained control over strategic locations in the Red Sea?

Why have the Houthis intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia recently?

Why have the Houthis intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia recently?

The report said that Riyadh's request was mainly centred on intelligence assistance. The aim was to gain a clearer understanding of Houthi military positions in the region and assess what operations the group could be planning next.

Notably, Bloomberg also reported that Saudi Arabia had approached Britain for assistance in pushing the Houthis away from the Bab al-Mandab Strait and protecting its oil facilities from further attacks.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is weighing whether Britain should provide support. A spokesperson told the news agency that Britain would work with its partners to help maintain stability in the region, but did not provide further details.

Pakistan has already expressed "complete solidarity" with Saudi Arabia and warned that the attacks pose a threat to regional security as well as global energy supplies.

Saudi-Houthi tensions Saudi Arabia has faced multiple Houthi missile and drone strikes this month, as the militant group has targeted towns in the south and ports along the Red Sea.

Saudi authorities issued air alerts on Tuesday morning for Jeddah, Yanbu, Jazan and Al Ula, a medieval site that is central to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to expand tourism. The government later said the threat had passed, although strikes over roughly the past week have injured dozens of people.

The Houthis control territory containing most of Yemen’s population and have also expanded their hold within the country.

Last week, they captured the port of Mokha and several islands close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The group was already disrupting shipping through the strategic waterway, and control of additional territory gives it greater leverage over the route.

The Houthis' advance in recent days, along with Saudi Arabia's decision to suspend its East-West oil pipeline after the attacks, has added further pressure to energy prices. The pipeline has served as the main route for Saudi crude exports since the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

With inputs from agencies