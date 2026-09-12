Trump expects Iran war to end after US midterm elections, says ‘oil prices will come tumbling down’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he expected the war with Iran to end after the US midterm elections in November, adding that oil prices would fall sharply once the conflict ends. US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran is expected to end soon. (AFP)

"I think very soon. I think it'll be probably right after the mid-terms. They're trying to hold out as long as they can to complicate the election. But I think people are wise to it," Trump told reporters in Dublin.

"When that happens, oil prices will come tumbling down,” he added.

Neither desire war nor its continuation: Iran Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday that West Asia does not need the United States to act as a "regional policeman". He made the remarks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

"The territorial integrity and security of the region can only be guaranteed by its main players and the countries that comprise it," he added, according to the Iranian presidency.

Pezeshkian also said that Iran does not want a war or a continued conflict and called for peace.

"Despite all the injustices suffered by our people, we neither desire war nor its continuation. Peace remains our priority," he added.

US-Iran war: The latest The war between Iran and the US began on February 28, after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran responded with attacks across the region and imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that previously carried one-fifth of the world's oil.

Since then, Iran and the US have been competing for control of the strategic waterway.

The blockade has continued for more than six months, pushing oil prices higher. Prices crossed $100 a barrel this week.

A deal reached in June fell apart soon after, and there has been no clear progress in talks since then. Fighting continues at a lower level, while the US has yet to show a clear way out of the conflict.

With inputs from agencies