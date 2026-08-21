Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says time to end war while in position of strength

His comments came after Iran's foreign ministry accused the US of "economic terrorism" and "crimes against humanity" after Washington said it would ramp up sanctions to heap pressure on Tehran.

"It is better that we bring the war to an end now as we are in a position of power and dignity, and the whole world acknowledges our victory and emphasises that America has attacked our schools, hospitals and infrastructure in violation of all regulations and is hated around the world," he said in a meeting with doctors.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday it was time to end the months-long Middle East war with the United States because Tehran was in a position of strength over Washington.

"The perpetrators and instigators of these sanctions are deserving of trial and punishment for committing such heinous crimes," it said in a statement carried by state media.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday vowed Washington would "collapse" the Iranian regime with its threatened campaign nearly six months since their war began.

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China also criticised the move, saying that US "sanctions and pressure" would not resolve the Middle East conflict.

Washington had urged other governments including Beijing to join efforts to isolate the Iranian economy.

Asked about US President Donald Trump's threats, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters on Friday that "sanctions and pressure will not help resolve the issue".

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"China calls on all relevant parties to take responsible measures and resolve the problem through political and diplomatic means," he said.