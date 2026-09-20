Bank holiday tomorrow, September 21: Are banks closed in Kerala and Assam? Check details

Banks will remain closed in Assam and Kerala on Monday, September 21, according to the state-wise bank holiday calendar. Customers planning to visit a branch tomorrow (September 21) should check whether their local bank is observing the regional holiday. In Assam, banks will be closed for Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva. In Kerala, the holiday is observed for Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. (PTI)

The closures in Assam and Kerala are linked to Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva and Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day, respectively.

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Bank branches in other states will remain open on September 21, according to the available state-wise holiday lists.

Why are banks closed on September 21? In Assam, banks will be closed for Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva. In Kerala, the holiday is observed for Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. Both are listed as regional holidays for September 21.

Srimanta Sankardeva Janmotsav in Assam Srimanta Sankardeva Janmotsav is primarily observed in Assam to mark the birth anniversary of saint, poet, social reformer and Vaishnavite sage Srimanta Sankardeva.

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He is believed to have been born in Assam in 1449. He promoted Ekasarana Namadharma, a devotional tradition in Assam, and spread the message of religious and social unity.

In Assam, Sankardev Janmotsav will be observed on September 21.

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day in Kerala Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day is primarily observed at Sivagiri Math in Varkala, Kerala.

Sree Narayana Guru was a spiritual leader and social reformer who opposed caste discrimination and social inequality. His famous message was: One caste, one religion, one God for all mankind.

He attained Samadhi at Sivagiri, and Samadhi Day is observed to commemorate the event.