‘Give Vijay more time’: Prakash Raj urges patience in assessing Tamil Nadu CM

Actor Prakash Raj reportedly said that Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay should be given at least a year before assessing or commenting on his government's performance. Prakash Raj said CM Vijay should be given sufficient time to work, regardless of whether people had voted for him. (Photos Credit: PTI)

He said it is too early to assess the state government's performance after just 120 days in office, adding that he would question the TVK government if it fails to deliver after a year, according to news agency ANI.

Speaking to the media in Tiruchirappalli, Prakash Raj said Vijay should be given sufficient time to work.

"Vijay is the Chief Minister not only for those who voted for him but also for those who did not vote for him. He should be given more time. At least one year should be allowed before commenting on the performance of his government," he stated.

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Prakash Raj further said that he had several doubts about Vijay and had voiced them ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the report added.

However, he noted that no conclusion should be reached after only 120 days.

"I have several doubts about Vijay. I had spoken about them even before the election. But they have won and formed the government. It has been only 120 days, so we cannot arrive at any conclusion now. We have to give them time. If they do not perform properly even after one year, I will question them," he added.

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He also said that there was no need to criticise them immediately.

"I am waiting until the first Budget. There is no need to criticise them immediately. Just because we do not like those in power, we should not rush to criticise them. We must respect democracy and the people," he continued.

Speaking about Vijay's foreign trip, Prakash Raj said, “There is nothing wrong in him going abroad and meeting his friend Ajith. What I would look at is whether he accomplished the purpose for which he went. He has said that he has brought in investments worth several thousand crores.”

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TVK's victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay formed the state government after winning the assembly elections.

Results for the crucial elections were declared on May 4, 2026, and Vijay was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026.

(with inputs from ANI)