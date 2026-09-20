‘Give Vijay more time’: Prakash Raj urges patience in assessing Tamil Nadu CM
Prakash Raj said it is too early to assess the performance of Vijay's government after just 120 days in office.
Actor Prakash Raj reportedly said that Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay should be given at least a year before assessing or commenting on his government's performance.
He said it is too early to assess the state government's performance after just 120 days in office, adding that he would question the TVK government if it fails to deliver after a year, according to news agency ANI.
Speaking to the media in Tiruchirappalli, Prakash Raj said Vijay should be given sufficient time to work.
"Vijay is the Chief Minister not only for those who voted for him but also for those who did not vote for him. He should be given more time. At least one year should be allowed before commenting on the performance of his government," he stated.
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Prakash Raj further said that he had several doubts about Vijay and had voiced them ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the report added.
However, he noted that no conclusion should be reached after only 120 days.
"I have several doubts about Vijay. I had spoken about them even before the election. But they have won and formed the government. It has been only 120 days, so we cannot arrive at any conclusion now. We have to give them time. If they do not perform properly even after one year, I will question them," he added.
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He also said that there was no need to criticise them immediately.
"I am waiting until the first Budget. There is no need to criticise them immediately. Just because we do not like those in power, we should not rush to criticise them. We must respect democracy and the people," he continued.
Speaking about Vijay's foreign trip, Prakash Raj said, “There is nothing wrong in him going abroad and meeting his friend Ajith. What I would look at is whether he accomplished the purpose for which he went. He has said that he has brought in investments worth several thousand crores.”
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TVK's victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay formed the state government after winning the assembly elections.
Results for the crucial elections were declared on May 4, 2026, and Vijay was sworn in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026.
(with inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More