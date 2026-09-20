New Delhi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the ninth India International Water Week here on Wednesday, with climate-resilient water management set to take centre stage at the five-day event. Vice President to inaugurate India International Water Week on September 22

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is organising the event in collaboration with key central ministries, state governments, international organisations, research and academic institutions, industry bodies, development partners, civil society and private sector partners.

The "Climate Resilient Water Management" event from September 22 to 26 will bring together policy makers, global water leaders, experts, researchers, practitioners, industry, civil society and young professionals for dialogue, knowledge exchange, innovation and partnerships towards addressing emerging water challenges and advancing a water-secure and climate-resilient future, the ministry said in a statement.

The Netherlands and Germany will participate as partner countries, while 14 states will participate as partner states. Six central ministries and departments have also been invited as partner ministries and departments to strengthen Centre-State collaboration and cross-sectoral convergence.

The programme will feature 10 major forums, including the Ministerial Plenary, Global Water Leaders' Plenaries, Country Forums, Water Leaders' Forums, Practitioners' Forums and Thematic Forums, besides Startup, Youth and Industrial Forums and side events.

The deliberations will cover inclusive and equitable water governance, optimal use of water resources, technology and community for water security, climate-related water risks, innovative financing for water infrastructure and modernisation, sustainable water resources management, and water for people and planet.

An international exhibition and technology showcase will be held from September 22 to 25 to showcase innovative technologies, products and solutions for sustainable and climate-resilient water management.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation will organise the second International WASH Conference from September 22 to 24, focusing on drinking water access, sanitation infrastructure, hygiene behaviour and public health, with emphasis on scalable, affordable and sustainable solutions.

The deliberations will seek to translate knowledge and dialogue into actionable recommendations, partnerships and scalable solutions, bringing together policy, financing, technology and community participation to strengthen water security and climate resilience.

The deliberations will culminate in the valedictory session on September 25, followed by study tours on September 26.

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