Who is ‘Raja D King’? Amritsar businessman announces ‘iPhone Langar’ in Chandigarh
Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as 'Raja D King', announced that his “iPhone Langar”, featuring free Apple iPhones, will take place on September 22.
Amritsar businessman and social media influencer Rakesh Trehan, popularly known as 'Raja D King', has made headlines after announcing plans to host an “iPhone Langar”, where around 100 iPhones will be given away for free. Trehan has previously gained attention for unconventional giveaways, including cash handouts and free petrol.
He announced that his “iPhone Langar”, featuring free Apple iPhones, will take place on September 22. He claimed "Jai Mata Di” had revealed the date and other details to him, and the distribution is scheduled between 12 pm and 2 pm.
Who is 'Raja D King'?
Popularly known as Raja D King, Trehan is an Amritsar-based businessman and social media personality who has grabbed attention for his giveaways.
Earlier, he launched ‘Petrol Langar’ in Chandigarh, offering free fuel to people at selected petrol pumps. Under the initiative, he announced fuel coupons worth ₹500 for owners of two- and three-wheelers, while four-wheeler owners were promised coupons worth ₹1,000.
His first attempt at distributing free petrol, however, led to overcrowding at the venue. Hundreds of people arrived, leading the police to intervene. Authorities later ordered the temporary closure of the petrol pump.
Trehan has described himself as a crypto trader and a former stock market investor. In an earlier interaction with media, he said he planned to give away 90 per cent of his wealth.
He said that he wanted to donate a large portion of the wealth he inherited from his father, along with 90 per cent of his personal wealth, news agency PTI reported.
Recently, Trehan distributed food supplies and ₹500 notes to several people in need in Chandigarh.
His giveaways have continued to attract attention, particularly since he uses the term “langar” to describe initiatives that go beyond the traditional practice of providing free food.
‘iPhone Langar’ in Chandigarh
Trehan described the upcoming giveaway as the result of years of personal devotion. "I remained absorbed in devotion. I gave up everything and everyone who was mine... I wanted to attain 'Jai Mata Di'; I wanted to know who 'Jai Mata Di' is, the source of everything we receive," he told news agency ANI.
He added that the September 22 event in Chandigarh would be the first in a series of such initiatives.
Reflecting on the response to his earlier giveaways, Trehan said the interest surrounding the iPhone distribution was different. "The curiosity I witnessed for iPhones, I’ve never seen anywhere else," he said.
He said people selected from Chandigarh and Mohali will receive the devices after their names are picked in a public draw.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More