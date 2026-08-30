Subhash Ghai recalls ‘hatha paai’ with Salman Khan before Yuvvraaj, says he abused him: ‘Salim Khan said apologise’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and filmmaker Subhash Ghai collaborated on the 2008 film Yuvvraaj. However, in a recent interview with Times Now, the filmmaker revealed that the two had a scuffle before they worked together, during which Salman allegedly abused him, and the two even got into a physical altercation. The situation escalated to such an extent that Salman's father, Salim Khan, eventually had to intervene. How Salim Khan made Subhash Ghai and Salman Khan friends.

Subhash Ghai recalls fight with Salman Khan Recalling the fight that eventually led to the two becoming friends and later collaborators, Subhash Ghai said, "Before the film, we had a fight. Hatha paai hui (we had a scuffle). Then his father scolded him. We were at a party. Salman was high. He was saying something wrong when I told him, ‘Don’t say that.’ He had some issue with me. He asked me, ‘Why did you do this or that?’ I said it is my decision as a director. He started abusing [me], I asked him not to do that. We had a spat there."

The filmmaker recalled how Salim Khan intervened the following day. He said, "The very next morning, Salim saheb called me and told me that Salman told all of these things to his mother. He said, ‘I have scolded him.’ He sent Salman to my house to apologise to me. And he came. He politely apologised, after which I fell in love with him because he respected his father so much. I let go of that issue. We often visited each other. After that, we did a film together."

The incident did not affect their relationship in the long run. They eventually collaborated on Yuvvraaj and also became friends. Ghai has praised Salman on several occasions.

In February this year, Subhash shared a picture with Salman on Instagram from Jackie Shroff's birthday celebrations. He wrote, "Indeed Salman Khan is one of the most gracious stars who respects his seniors in his mind, heart and gesture too. On just receipt of my SMS asking him to join a close friend's eve on birthday of dear Jackie Shroff, he surprised us with his gracious visit at my home n brightened the eve. Stay blessed always, Salman."

About Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai's film Yuvvraaj Released in 2008, Yuvvraaj marked Subhash Ghai's return to the big screen with a musical family drama starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan and Katrina Kaif. The story revolved around three estranged brothers who find themselves in conflict over their father's vast inheritance. Salman played Deven Yuvvraaj, a struggling musician and the youngest of the three brothers, while Anil Kapoor portrayed Gyanesh and Zayed Khan played Danny. Katrina Kaif starred as Anushka, a musician who becomes romantically involved with Deven.

The film was particularly noted for its music, with A.R. Rahman composing the soundtrack and Gulzar writing the lyrics. Despite its star-studded cast and Ghai's reputation, Yuvvraaj received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office.