Maatrubhumi first review out: Subhash Ghai calls Salman Khan's film a 'must watch'

Ghai shared a photo with Salman Khan along with Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, Chitrangda Singh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh, David Dhawan and others on X and wrote, "So beautiful to see my favourite directors together@food square today to watch a rough cut of a Apoorva lakhiya film MATRI BHUMI@ starring #salman khan based on a warm story of indo china soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations n families. A must watch film."

While fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan’s next big-screen outing Maatrubhumi , the film has already received its first review — and it comes from celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai . Recently, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his first impression of the film after watching its rough cut and called it a “must watch.”

Maatrubhumi controversy Salman Khan’s film has been stuck in limbo for quite some time. The film was originally slated to release on April 17.

After the teaser was unveiled earlier, the film drew criticism from China’s Global Times, which accused the makers of distorting facts. Later, India’s Ministry of External Affairs also clarified that it had “no role” in such cinematic ventures.

The teaser showed Salman leading military personnel during a standoff in eastern Ladakh amid the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. During the clash, 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives, and the incident severely affected India-China relations.

Maatrubhumi was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, but the makers later renamed the film to broaden its narrative scope beyond a single military clash and to ease geopolitical tensions with China. Reports also suggested that certain portions of the film were being reshot.