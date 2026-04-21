Exclusive: Salman Khan underwent a transformation for Maatrubhumi. Here’s how he trained at extreme Ladakh altitudes

Superstar Salman Khan is gearing up to surprise fans with not just a striking new look, but a full-blown physical transformation in his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. Hindustan Times has learnt that the actor underwent a grueling fitness regimen for the role, pushing his limits while training in the extreme high-altitude conditions of Ladakh. Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan as an Indian Army Colonel.

In fact, Salman went all out, blending intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions to embody the demands of the character.

Salman Khan undergoes physical transformation According to a source close to the production of Maatrubhumi, Salman Khan underwent one of the most gruelling fitness transformations of his recent career for the film. While stationed in Ladakh, the superstar turned to an intense calisthenics-driven routine to stay in shape.

“Salman Khan has undergone a remarkable physical transformation for the film. He has been training at extreme high altitudes in Ladakh, combining intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions. It is easily one of the most grueling fitness regimens he has taken on in recent years, reflecting a completely new level of commitment to the role. During a 45-day schedule in Ladakh, the superstar adopted a calisthenics-based fitness routine to maintain his physique, as it was difficult to carry a full gym setup at such high-altitude shooting locations,” said the source.

What’s more, he is said to have remained determined to his regimen despite grappling with multiple injuries.

The insider added, “What makes this even more incredible is that Salman is pushing through all of this despite dealing with multiple injuries. To train with such intensity, discipline, and passion under those conditions… honestly, it’s something only Salman Khan can pull off.”

Wondering what it is calisthenics-based fitness? Well, calisthenics provides a well-rounded workout with no equipment required. It is a form of strength training that uses one’s body weight as a form of resistance to perform full-body exercises. Some examples of calisthenics include pushups, squats, crunches, planks, burpees, pullups, and lunges.

More about Maatrubhumi The upcoming war drama seems to be undergoing a major overhaul. Until March, the film was titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. Now, however, the project has taken a different turn – its title has been changed, references to China and the Galwan Valley have been dropped, and the team is said to be carrying out extensive reshoots.

The film’s teaser, released in December, showed Salman leading his troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. It was touted to be based on the clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in 2020. The teaser sparked controversy when state-backed media in China, particularly the Global Times, claimed that it "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel. It also stars Chitrangda Singh. The makers say that the film now aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family. No release date has been announced yet.