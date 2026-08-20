Awarapan 3 in the works? Writer Bilal Siddiqui reveals plans of Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Pandit returning | Exclusive

Awarapan 2 has emerged as the highest-grossing film of Emraan Hashmi’s career, becoming the first led by the actor to enter the 100-crore club. Globally, the film has crossed ₹150 crore, repairing the legacy of part 1, which was a box-office bomb. With this success and the film’s open-ended climax, fans are speculating if a part three is on the cards. In conversation with HT, writer Bilal Siddiqui stops just short of revealing the plans, but does say something is afoot. Emraan Hashmi on the promotional poster of Awarapan 2.

How Awarapan 2 sets up a part 3 Awarapan 2 ends with Shivam (Emraan Hashmi) successfully rescuing the children meant for trafficking from Zorawar’s (Puran Gabbi) clutches. It is then revealed that Zorawar’s rival, Nafisa (Shabana Azmi) helped Shivam in his cause, but only in exchange for his services. The last scene of the film shows Shivam enlisted in Nafisa’s gang, implying that his journey is far from over.

Bilal Siddiqui talks about Shabana’s track in the film and says, “She has that solid presence where, even if you don't see her on screen throughout the film, she is manipulating the character's journey without him even realising. I think it was a very crucial role, and she's hopefully set up for greater things.”

The set-up for greater things implies the story continues. So, is Awarapan 3 in the works? Bilal responds, “As for part three, Vishesh (Bhatt, the film’s producer) and I have not had time to speak beyond just a few messages after the film came out. I am yet to hear from him what his plans are. I hope he thinks of it soon, of taking it forward soon, and then we'll see what it is. I'm very excited.”