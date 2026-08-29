'Most secular video on internet today': Internet loves it as Arpita ties rakhi to Salman Khan in front of Jesus' picture
A viral video of Salman Khan receiving a Rakhi from his sister has drawn admiration for its secular message.
Trust Salman Khan to end hunger strikes and bring communal peace, singlehandedly.
The actor was spotted last afternoon, brandishing his rakhi-covered wrists in front of the paparazzi. Now, videos from his Raksha Bandhan celebrations with sister Arpita Khan Sharma have also surfaced on social media and fans could not help but marvel at the secular nature of it all.
A secular Raksha Bandhan
A video shared by Arpita, Salman's youngest sibling, showed her doing his aarti and tying a rakhi on his wrist. Salman smiled and looked happy on being part of the celebrations. However, do not miss the painting of the Last Supper behind them too, because the internet did not.
Deep Dive
A tweet with the video read, “This is the most secular video on internet today. A Muslim girl (Arpita Khan) married to a Hindu man (Aayush Sharma) ties a rakhi to her Muslim brother (Salman Khan) while a picture of Jesus is in the background.”
People on Reddit also noticed the same. “Salman KHAN celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Jesus in background.” A person replied, “Rich don't care about all these, it's just normal people who are obsessed with these stuff.”
“Epitome of “Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaiah, sab hai bhai bhai,” said another person. ”Bhai is secular," wrote another. A few even got emotional at the scene. “Honestly speaking jokes apart this video is literally what India represents in a true sense lol,” wrote a person.
Arpita's daughter Ayat, also tied a rakhi to Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan, and sister Alvira's son, Ayaan Agnihotri.
About the Khan-daan
Salman has four siblings--brother Arbaaz and Sohail Khan and sister Alvira and Arpita. Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora but is now married to Shura Khan. Sohail also split with Seema Sajdeh. Alvira is married to Atul Agnihotri and Arpita to Aayush Sharma.
Salman never married.
Salman's latest release was Saudi production 7 Dogs, with Monica Belucci and others. Salman Khan will next be seen in the film 'Maatrubhumi', which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role, alongside Chitrangada Singh.
The release date of the film has not been announced yet.
About Raksha Bandhan
Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.
Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind. This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 28.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumya Srivastava
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, bringing over a decade of experience covering movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that feels current and compelling. With a sharp editorial lens and an instinct for what resonates, she writes stories that balance insight with accessibility — whether she’s reporting from a red carpet, reviewing a buzzy new release, or unpacking the craft behind cinema. An unabashed Swiftie and a devoted admirer of Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking, Soumya blends heart and analysis in equal measure. She holds a degree in English Literature from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, and is an alumna of IIMC Dhenkanal (2013). As a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, her reviews reflect credibility, cultural awareness, and a nuanced understanding of storytelling across genres and formats. She has interviewed celebrities like Celine Song, Zoya Akhtar, Kajol, Shabana Azmi, Pankaj Tripathi and more. She has also reviwes hundreds of movies and written thousands of stories, made videos, special columns and more. While films remain her first love, Soumya’s interests extend deeply into lifestyle and design. She is particularly drawn to décor, thoughtfully designed spaces, and the subtle ways aesthetics influence everyday living. From celebrity homes and interior trends to broader lifestyle movements, she enjoys exploring how personal taste intersects with identity and modern culture. Her voice is informed yet relatable, analytical yet warm — making her work engaging for a wide and diverse readership. Through her writing, Soumya continues to shape conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and contemporary culture.Read More
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