Sonu Nigam says AR Rahman's work in Yuvvraaj was ‘bekaar': ‘I won’t be able to praise a bad song'

AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam have collaborated multiple times to deliver some chartbuster tracks in Bollywood. However, in a recent interview with O2 India, Sonu Nigam criticised the album of Yuvvraaj, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, composed by Rahman, calling it “bekaar” (bad). Sonu Nigam criticises AR Rahman's album in Yuvvraaj.

(Also Read: Sonu Nigam feels AR Rahman is not a friendly person: ‘He doesn’t have relationships’

Sonu Nigam call Rahman's album in Yuvvraaj ‘bekaar’

When asked about his experience singing Shano Shano from Yuvvraaj, Sonu Nigam said that the song was “pretty average” and “not such a good song.” He further stated, “Let’s not talk about it. I won’t be able to lie. I won’t be able to praise a bad song.” When asked about the other two songs he sang for the film, the singer replied, “Voh bhool jaiye aap. Iske saare gaane bekaar the” (Just forget about it. All the songs were bad).

About Yuvvraaj

Yuvvraaj is a musical romantic family drama film directed and produced by Subhash Ghai. The film, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Zayed Khan, was a box office failure. The music was composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The film featured a total of eight songs, including Tu Meri Dost Hai, Shano Shano, Tu Muskura, Mastam Mastam, Dil Ka Rishta, and Zindagi, among others.

For the unversed, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam have delivered several chartbusters together, such as Satrangi Re, Saathiya, O Humdum Suniyo Re, and more. However, Yuvvraaj seems to be a rare instance where their collaboration did not strike the right chord for the singer.

Interestingly, Subhash Ghai, the director of Yuvvraaj, had previously revealed to ANI that AR Rahman’s Oscar-winning song Jai Ho was originally composed for his film. He shared that the song had been recorded for Yuvvraaj, but after the recording, he felt it did not align well with Zayed Khan's character. Consequently, Rahman decided to give the song to Slumdog Millionaire, where it became a global sensation and earned widespread acclaim.