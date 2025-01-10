Sonu Nigam feels AR Rahman is not a friendly person: ‘He doesn’t have relationships’

Singer Sonu Nigam has worked with Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on several iconic Bollywood songs. Recently, Sonu shared his insights into Rahman's personality, revealing that Rahman is not particularly known for being friendly. Instead, Sonu noted that Rahman prefers to focus intently on his craft. Also read: Sonu Nigam keeps singing as man charges at him during concert, fans laud singer: 'Sur nahi chhoda' When it comes to the film world, Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman have worked on several melodies.

What did Sonu say

During an interview with O2 India, Sonu spoke about Rahman and how he is as a person.

Sonu said, “He doesn’t have relationships. He is not the kind of person who has relationships. He doesn’t open up to anyone. At least, I have never seen that. Perhaps, he opens up in front of his older friends, who have known him as Dileep. But I haven’t seen him opening up or having any relationship with anybody. He is not a friendly person. He is just into his work.”

During the conversation, Sonu looked back at the time when he went on a tour with Rahman across the US. He shared that they just exchanged pleasantries with each other throughout the tour.

Simultaneously, Sonu highlighted the fact that Rahman is an individual who embodies professionalism. He emphasised that Rahman is someone who refrains from speaking negatively about others and instead focuses solely on his craft.

Sonu shared, “He doesn’t know how to gossip, and that is not his drawback. This is how he is. He doesn’t want to know anything about me or anybody else and he doesn’t want anybody else to know about him also. He is a unique personality. He does his work and his prayer. He doesn’t behave badly with anyone. He will not hurt anybody’s heart. He won’t speak ill about anyone. He is detached to all of this. He must be attached to his family but I haven’t seen him being very friendly with others,” he said and added, “He doesn’t let anyone come close to him. That’s how it should be.”

Sonu’s work with AR Rahman

