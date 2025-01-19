Sonu Nigam thinks Pritam was 'offended' when he praised AR Rahman: He doesn't bother anyone, you're splitting hairs

Sonu reveals

During a conversation, Sonu looked back at his experience of working with Pritam and AR Rahman. Sonu also recounted how he once pointed out this difference to Pritam, which led to himtaking offence.

Sonu said, “AR Rahman gives you so much liberty. You don’t feel like you are singing in a high-pressure environment. Pritam comes from a different school of thought. He goes into the nitty-gritty, and he isn’t wrong. Everyone has their own style. I remember telling Pritam that you are just the opposite of AR Rahman. I told him that Rahman is such a renowned composer and he does not bother anyone, and you are just splitting hairs. He was perhaps offended by this then but I said what I was experiencing".

Sonu shared that Pritam had just made his debut as a music composer in a duo called Jeet-Pritam at that time. Sonu was recording a song for their first film Tere Liye when he found that Pritam would get involved in the nitty-gritty as he sang.

Sonu shared, “I said with love that you are splitting hairs. AR Rahman does not say anything. He just asks you to sing, and then he says ‘okay done’. Every singer will tell you that Rahman does not bother any singer. That’s his special quality.”

Sonu’s music journey

After working together on several Hindi film songs, Sonu Nigam and Vishal Dadlani marked their debut collab for a single, Jaan Le Gayi, recently. The song, which is part of the album Bhoomi 2024 – a brainchild of composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, has been penned by Shraddha Pandit. It has almost two million views on YouTube.