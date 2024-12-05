Spotify Wrapped 2024: Pritam in your top 5 artists? Join the club! Internet wipes their tears behind memes

Let's be honest, who doesn't jam to some good old Bollywood while running around the house in their jammies, catching up on chores. Now if what's playing in your ear at the time is your full-time persona, then seeing Pritam pop up on your coveted list of 'Top 5 Artists' wouldn't really rattle you. Has your Spotify Wrapped exposed you as a closeted Pritam fan? Join the club!(Photo: X)

But for all the closeted Bollywood party animals and romantics, 2024 marks yet another year of them being unceremoniously exposed. It's almost impossible to escape Pritam and if you're someone who has kept up with the Spotify Wrapped tradition over the years, there's a strong chance you have fallen prey to it on more than one occasion. It really doesn't matter how much Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, Billie Eilish, Peso Pluma or Ariana Grande you have been listening to. Pritam has probably beat them all when it comes to your listening minutes.

Pritam continues to rule the 'Top 5 artists' lineup on Spotify(Photo: X)

Anywho, the internet has meme-coded the hilarity and trauma of this December rite of passage, so scroll away!

Internet erupts in hilarious memes over Pritam's unchallenged Spotify Wrapped supremacy(Photo: X)

On the topic of Spotify Wrapped's big upsets, thing were significantly...duller, this time around. Wrapped usually hits Spotify users like a wave of brain rot dopamine, latest by December 1. At least that is what the precedent has been for the last 4 years. This year, Wrapped arrived a whole three days late on December 4 and though it still was your personalised, music-fueled rollercoaster with fun facts about your listening patterns nobody asked for, but still sort of desperately needed to know, it clearly lacked the 'oomph' it usually rolls in with. We can't know for sure, but several on the internet feel that the massive round of tech layoffs could definitely be a factor here. For context, Spotify laid off a staggering 1,500 employees last December just before the Holiday season, accounting for 17% of its workforce. Some food for thought here.

