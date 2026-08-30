Sushmita Sen's emotional Miss Universe India 2026 moment with Manipur designer caught on camera: 'Humbleness, purity'
Sushmita Sen's sweet backstage moment with Manipur designer at Miss Universe India 2026 is winning hearts – 'seeing you is like I'm home', she told him.
Apart from the crowning moment, another highlight of Miss Universe India 2026 happened backstage, and it involved Sushmita Sen. While the internet was busy doing what the internet does best — dissecting every second of the finale and coming up with theories about Sushmita Sen 'snubbing' winner Kaziah Liz Mejo — a wholesome video quietly dropped on Instagram. Also read | Quote of the day by Sushmita Sen: ‘You want the moon, then you have to vibrate at that frequency…’
Sushmita Sen had the sweetest backstage reunion
The national pageant concluded on August 23, 2026, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with 19-year-old law student Kaziah Liz Mejo being crowned Miss Universe India 2026. Sushmita, who made history as India's first Miss Universe in 1994, returned to the stage as a jury member alongside actor Urvashi Rautela and others.
Shortly after the crowning, a clip of Sushmita comforting the runner-up, who was emotional, began circulating online. Speculative rumours accused Sushmita of 'ignoring' the new winner. But an Instagram video shared on August 24 by Manipur fashion designer and entrepreneur Robert Naorem offered a different, warmer window into Sushmita's presence at Miss Universe India 2026.
Robert, who served as the state director for Miss Universe Manipur, posted a clip recorded moments after the Miss Universe India 2026 ceremony. In it, he approached Sushmita as she stood before the event backdrop. Her reaction was instant and unfiltered. "Oh my God! Oh my God!" she said, before pulling him into a long, tight hug.
Sushmita cupped his face in her hands and said, “I was looking... standing and smiling on stage... I was looking that you will leave. Are you good? All good? Have you been in a good place? Manipur is in a better place?”
Gifts and pure Sushmita energy
Robert then presented her with two gift bags containing traditional Manipuri pieces. Sushmita's excitement was palpable: "I get gifts! Thank you! What did you get me? Did you design it? Thank you so much! This time you got me a different colour. The pink one is still the special one. Oh, you got me... flowers for me! Thank you, my jaan (sweetheart)!"
Pulling him back into another hug, she added: "Means the world to me, you know? Seeing you anywhere, it's like I'm home. That's a huge, huge feeling of comfort." Robert, holding her hands, replied, "I feel the same too. I was so happy that I was able to meet you." Sushmita then said, "I am so happy too. Let's make this a habit."
‘The real definition of Miss Universe is you’
Posting the video, Robert wrote a heartfelt caption: "Forever you will be my favourite icon... have worked closely in this industry with many, but none like you. The real definition of Miss Universe is you, Sushmita Sen. Thank you for teaching me what humbleness, purity and love are all about."
Someone commented on the video, “So lovely to see this.” Another wrote, “It’s like her soul is taking a moment to deeply connect with another soul. This is pure love. She is pure love.”
This wasn't their first meeting. The two share a long-standing creative bond – Robert previously hosted Sushmita in Imphal in 2022, where she walked as the showstopper for his collection at Manipur Sangai Festival.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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