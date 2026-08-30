Sushmita Sen's emotional Miss Universe India 2026 moment with Manipur designer caught on camera: 'Humbleness, purity'

Apart from the crowning moment, another highlight of Miss Universe India 2026 happened backstage, and it involved Sushmita Sen. While the internet was busy doing what the internet does best — dissecting every second of the finale and coming up with theories about Sushmita Sen 'snubbing' winner Kaziah Liz Mejo — a wholesome video quietly dropped on Instagram. Also read | Quote of the day by Sushmita Sen: ‘You want the moon, then you have to vibrate at that frequency…’

Sushmita Sen had the sweetest backstage reunion The national pageant concluded on August 23, 2026, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, with 19-year-old law student Kaziah Liz Mejo being crowned Miss Universe India 2026. Sushmita, who made history as India's first Miss Universe in 1994, returned to the stage as a jury member alongside actor Urvashi Rautela and others.

Shortly after the crowning, a clip of Sushmita comforting the runner-up, who was emotional, began circulating online. Speculative rumours accused Sushmita of 'ignoring' the new winner. But an Instagram video shared on August 24 by Manipur fashion designer and entrepreneur Robert Naorem offered a different, warmer window into Sushmita's presence at Miss Universe India 2026.

Robert, who served as the state director for Miss Universe Manipur, posted a clip recorded moments after the Miss Universe India 2026 ceremony. In it, he approached Sushmita as she stood before the event backdrop. Her reaction was instant and unfiltered. "Oh my God! Oh my God!" she said, before pulling him into a long, tight hug.

Sushmita cupped his face in her hands and said, “I was looking... standing and smiling on stage... I was looking that you will leave. Are you good? All good? Have you been in a good place? Manipur is in a better place?”