Internet accuses Sushmita Sen of ignoring Miss Universe India Kaziah Liz Mejo, favouring 1st runner-up. Watch video
Sushmita Sen's actions after the Miss Universe India title went to Kaziah Liz Mejo have shocked the internet, with many believing she showed favouritism.
Sushmita Sen has come under fire after a video from the 2026 Miss Universe India pageant, held on August 23 in Jaipur, showed her favouring Vaishnavi Gannesh, the 1st runner-up and Miss International India 2026.
Also Read | Miss Universe India 2026 winning answer: Here's what 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo answered to the finale question
Sushmita Sen ignored Miss Universe India 2026?
The internet accused Sushmita Sen of ignoring the newly crowned Miss Universe India, Kaziah Liz Mejo from Kerala. On August 24, Majestic Moments, an Instagram page, shared a video in which it appears that Sushmita walks straight towards Vaishnavi, though she congratulates the freshly crowned Kaziah, but the interaction lasts only a few seconds.
Then, Sushmita is seen consoling Vaishnavi, taking the Miss International India 2026 crown off her head, placing it back on her head, and fixing it for her, while others, including Celina Jaitly and Urvashi Rautela, cheer. The video also shows Sushmita walking past Kaziah once again.
Internet disappointed with Sushmita's reaction
After the video was shared online, many expressed their disappointment with Sushmita's reaction, as they thought she preferred Vaishnavi as the better contender for the Miss Universe India title. Meanwhile, some guessed that her reaction was due to Kaziah winning the pageant unfairly.
An Instagram user pointed out, “Sushmita going to the other girl first, it definitely felt a bit off. Shouldn't you always congratulate the actual winner first before moving to anyone else?” Someone else wrote, “Is this really how a former Miss Universe should behave? I’m disappointed by Sushmita’s attitude. Kaziah truly deserved the crown; she worked hard and earned her place.”
One Instagram user wrote, “I honestly don't get the hate. Look at Kaziah the way she carries herself, speaks, and answers every single question with such unmatched confidence! Her answers were on another level compared to the others.”
Another user commented, “It's extremely immature and unprofessional to act that way towards someone who worked hard to win. If you're going to act that way, then maybe you shouldn't be a judge.” “I didn't expect this from Sushmita Sen,” someone else wrote.
“A Miss Universe is Miss Universe. Thank you, Sushmita mam, for letting us know how they cooked the entire thing. We all know what happened,” someone else commented, supporting Sushmita's actions. Another commented, “Sushmita is letting the world know who the real Miss Universe is.”
Who is Kaziah Liz Mejo?
Kaziah Liz Mejo is from Kerala, and this weekend, she won the Miss Universe title. She is 19 years old, a law student and a model from Mavelikkara. She also represented India at Miss Teen International in 2025 and finished as the first runner-up. She also won the Miss Universe Kerala crown this year, and will now represent India at the Miss Universe 2026 pageant.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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