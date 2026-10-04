Why do your teeth develop tiny rough edges as you get older? Dentist explains common causes and habits to watch out for

According to Dr Lad, one reason is clenching or grinding your teeth, particularly when it happens repeatedly. The extra pressure placed on the teeth can gradually alter their edges and shape. Over time, this may make certain areas of the teeth appear uneven or worn.

Ever run your tongue over your teeth and suddenly notice a tiny rough or jagged edge that you don’t remember being there before? Teeth naturally change with time, and small rough edges can sometimes develop as a result of everyday wear and tear. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sharmishtha Lad, dentist and healthcare entrepreneur, explained the role of teeth grinding, acidic foods, and other daily habits.

Everyday habits can also play a role. “Biting on hard objects such as ice, pens, nails, or bottle caps can put sudden pressure on the teeth and cause small chips or rough spots,” highlighted Dr Sharmishtha. These habits may seem harmless, but repeated stress can affect the edges of the teeth.

The foods and drinks we consume can also contribute. Acidic foods and beverages can temporarily soften the enamel, making the tooth surface more vulnerable to wear. If this happens frequently, other factors such as biting habits or grinding can contribute further to changes in the tooth surface.

Another common misconception is that brushing harder will keep the teeth cleaner. “Aggressive brushing does not file down the teeth overnight, but repeatedly brushing with excessive pressure can contribute to enamel wear, particularly when combined with other factors,” Dr Lad said.

The way the teeth come together also matters. Your bite or the way your upper and lower teeth meet can cause certain areas to experience more pressure and wear than others. This can gradually change the shape of the tooth edges.