Using toothpaste for sensitivity? Cardiologist warns why heart and kidney patients need to be careful

When you eat something cold, hot or sweet, tooth sensitivity can cause a sharp jolt of pain or discomfort. While it may last only a few seconds, the moment can be quite distressing. To manage this, many people turn to senstive toothpastes that claim to provide relief. Certain toothpastes carry compounds which may detrimental for your health. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

These toothpastes ease sensitivity, but there is one lesser-known concern that exists because of the ingredients.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanjat Chiwane, director of cardiology at Fortis Hospital Gurugram, shared that some senstive toothpastes contain ingredients such as potassium nitrate, which may require caution in certain people like those who are taking heart medicines.



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Let's find out who may be more vulnerable. This also shows that even unassuming products, such as oral care products in this case, need to be used with careful awareness, especially by people already affected by certain health conditions.

Decoding the ingredients in sensitive toothpaste “Potassium nitrate works by calming nerve activity within exposed areas of the tooth, thereby reducing pain associated with sensitivity,” the cardiologist explained, breaking down how this ingredient works.

To put it simply, it helps to calm the nerves inside the tooth. He also assured that potassium nitrate is generally considered safe and effective for ‘most people.’

Dr Chiwane brought to attention the importance of potassium in the body, reminding the critical role it plays in maintaining normal heart rhythm and muscle function.

But if potassium is essential for the body, why does its presence in senstive toothpaste become a challenge for some heart patients?

To which the cardiologist opined, “In cardiology practice, elevated potassium levels, known as hyperkalaemia, are an important clinical concern. Potassium helps regulate the electrical impulses that allow the heart to beat in a coordinated manner. When potassium levels become excessively high, the heart’s electrical system can be affected, potentially leading to irregular heart rhythms. In severe cases, untreated hyperkalaemia may result in serious cardiac complications.”