Relationship coach warns women never to 'give a second chance to a man who does this' on Instagram

While ghosting is an all-too-common disappointment, things took a confusing turn a few weeks later, Chetna revealed: “Again, a few weeks later, he starts showing up on her Instagram stories. Nothing new, we've been there, done that. However, for her, this was the first time someone had returned and shown up on her Instagram stories. So she called, and she said, 'What does this mean?'”

Chetna opened her video by sharing a recent case from one of her clients: "Storytime. A client of mine in her 30s was recently ghosted by someone. She met him through a dating app, they went on a few dates, it was going well, and then poof, right? Nothing new, normal behaviour, we're used to this, been there, done that, sadly, right?"

Chetna — a relationship expert with 15 years of experience who describes herself as a 'relationship biohacking coach to Oscar/Emmy winners/founders/CXOs' — shared an Instagram video on September 8 laying down the hard truth about ghosting. Warning about the 'biggest red flag', she said, "Do not give a man a ‘second chance’ if he does this.”

You meet someone on a dating app, hit it off, go on a few good dates, and suddenly... poof. They vanish into thin air. But just as you’re finally moving on, their name pops up right at the top of your Instagram Stories viewers list. Before you overanalyse or open up the door for a 'second chance', relationship coach Chetna Chakravarthy wants you to stop. Also read | Relationship coach warns 'women should not date or marry Indian men': 'Better off being single'

What it actually means If you think someone lurking on your social media profile means they miss you or realised they made a mistake, Chetna is here to bust that myth: "It means that he is bored. It means he is feeling neglected. He has no dates scheduled, and no one interesting enough on any of these apps he's chatting with. So he's circling back to something that is familiar." Also read | Why do we ghost or get ghosted? Therapist breaks down the psychology behind this common dating behaviour

She added that low-effort Instagram Stories-viewing is often just mindless scrolling rather than genuine remorse: "He has possibly no interest in interacting or getting in touch. He's just entertaining himself, mindless entertainment. Or if he wants some interaction, it's only as per his convenience — which is, if the girl really had something for him, she would go see his stories, hit a like, some interaction would start, and it could lead to a situation-ship."

Block and move on According to the relationship coach, silently watching your online life while offering zero actual effort or real-life accountability is a clear indicator that the person isn't invested in anything meaningful: "A man who starts checking your stories after having ghosted you is not interested in you and has no intention of wanting anything serious or real."

Instead of getting sucked back into a breadcrumbing cycle, Chetna urged women to hit the boundary button immediately: "So ladies, please. There is an option called block. Block him. Stop giving men who have ghosted you a second or a third chance. Ghosting is a deal-breaker. You deserve better than that."

Next time an ex, or someone who ghosted you resurfaces, remember Chetna's advice: don't look for hidden meaning, just hit block and keep stepping up in life.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.