Relationship coach warns 'women should not date or marry Indian men': 'Better off being single'

She wrote: “5000+ dowry deaths reported in 2024. Almost 1.4 lakh cases of domestic abuse against women reported per year. And Indian men on comedy shows displaying the sheer lack of consent as if women owe them... these are the reasons why Indian women are better off being single... take it from a relationship coach.” Also read | Psychiatrist shares best gift parents can give a daughter isn't grand wedding but power to walk out of abusive marriage

Compounding this online discourse was a real-world incident in Bhopal, where a young woman was found dead in her marital home following ongoing allegations of dowry harassment. Chetna drew a direct line from these seemingly disparate events to systemic violence in her Instagram caption.

Chetna's warning was triggered, in part, by a recent stand-up comedy 'crowd work' video by comedian Pranit More. In the clip, an audience member recounted spending ₹370 on a date’s biryani, explicitly implying that the expenditure entitled him to sexual favours. The casual amusement of both the comedian and the live audience triggered a digital backlash over the ongoing normalisation of sexual coercion and transactional consent.

Headlined with the text, ‘Women should not date or marry Indian men', the video arrived at a sensitive moment, explicitly tying interpersonal relationship advice to broader societal realities.

On June 6, Chetna Chakravarthy — a relationship coach with 15 years of experience, who describes herself as as a 'relationship biohacker to Oscar/Emmy winners/founders/CXOs' — shared a candid video on Instagram. Also read | 43-year-old unmarried Indian woman living alone gets honest about being single by choice: 'In love with my freedom'

'Spineless boys' and overbearing mothers In the video, Chetna did not mince words, delivering a critique of traditional Indian family structures, entitled behavioural patterns, and the weaponisation of domestic expectations against modern, financially independent women. "Between sick in the head mother-in-laws, abusive husbands, and the boy who thinks that he can spend ₹375 on a biryani and then is entitled to something from a woman," she said, adding, "Forget about even spelling the word consent for him. I really think that Indian women should now just stay single or not marry Indian men."

Chetna urged women to leverage their financial freedom and choose contentment over a toxic environment, noting that her perspective is informed by a decade and a half of handling deep-seated relationship trauma: "Yes. Take it from a relationship coach who’s been doing this for 15 years. The kind of cases that I have to help people through — you, my dear, are better off staying single because these families and these spineless boys, abusive boys, do not deserve you."

Alternative paths to fulfillment Rather than entering traditional unions where she argued women are frequently undervalued and subjected to harsh scrutiny, Chetna championed alternative avenues toward personal happiness, motherhood, and independence: "Stay single, build your life, enjoy your money, adopt a kid, even have a kid through IVF or whatever it is; do that because you will thrive. Because the men and their mothers only know how to take and then label you as not good enough, as unworthy, or then, 'Oh my god, gold diggers'."

She concluded her assessment with a sweeping critique, placing significant responsibility on the prior generation for enabling these toxic domestic dynamics. Chetna shared, "Yes, this is a relationship coach saying this as an Indian. Indian men are not fit for marriage or relationships. And their mothers need to be dealt with first, because they are the ones who brought them up."

While critics argued that generalising an entire demographic overlooks progressive partnerships, supporters contended that Chetna's raw, unfiltered commentary accurately reflects the growing exhaustion among Indian women navigating systemic patriarchal overreach, domestic abuse, and compromised safety within the institution of marriage.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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