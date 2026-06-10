'Men, call this out': The Pranit More show, Gurugram man's ‘ ₹370 vasool’ monologue, the outrage explained

Lewd, crass and disgusting are understatements to describe the comments made at a stand-up comedy show of comedian Pranit More by a man in the audience - identified as Himanshu Jangra - who has since reportedly been fired over his narration of an encounter with a woman, from whom he said he wanted to "vasool" the ₹370 he spent on biryani, implying an expectation of a sexual encounter in return. In a recent crowdshow of comedian Pranit More, a Gurugram man narrated how he wanted to 'vasool' ₹370 he spent on biryani from a woman, expecting sexual encounter in return (X)

The man identified himself as a 23-year-old and said the woman was in her late 20s, adding in an obscene manner that it had been his fantasy to have a sexual encounter with an older woman. "Meri fantasy thi badi ladki leni hai," the man said in Hindi - a phrase HT has chosen not to translate because of the sheer crassness and explicit undertone of the remark.

What appears even more disturbing than the man's remarks in the viral clips, viewed by hindustantimes.com, was the roaring applause and encouragement from both the audience and comedian Pranit More throughout the monologue. Far from pushing back against the comments, the crowd repeatedly clapped and laughed as the man narrated the encounter in graphic detail, while the comedian appeared keen to egg him on and have him continue the story.

In the clip, the man claimed he met a woman at his co-working space in Haryana's Gurugram and believed she was "hitting on" him. He said the two eventually went out together, during which he spent ₹370 on biryani that he later wanted to "vasool" - implying an expectation of a sexual encounter in return. He went on to describe them kissing and alleged that he then tried to "complete unfinished business" by putting his hand inside her top. The minutes-long monologue continued uninterrupted, with no visible objection from the audience or the comedian despite the increasingly lewd narration.

HT could not confirm when and where the stand-up show by Maharashtra-based comedian Pranit More took place. He, however, held two shows in Gurugram - in The Laugh Store and DLF Cyberhub - on May 25 and May 26.

What Pranit More said After the clip went viral, triggering widespread outrage, Pranit More took to his now-deactivated social media handle to address the controversy around the man's remarks - which he earlier described as "Peak Gurgaon Content" - and said the comments made do not reflect his views

More's post on Instagram read, “I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part. Live crowdwork often involves reacting in real time, but that’s not an excuse. I take the feedback seriously and will be more thoughtful in how I handle similar situations going forward.

Social media erupts As scores on social media slammed not just the audience member but also the comedian and crowd for laughing and cheering during the exchange, the company the man works in - Starvik Design - identified and fired him from job.

One user wrote on X described the man's remarks as pure entitlement and objectification. "A man publicly admits he sees a woman as a transaction - cheap food in exchange for her body... The Comedian encouraged the Cringe Fest... This is Rape Culture In Plain Sight - Packaged As "Dark Humour" & “Locker Room Talk",” the post read.

Another user directly criticised Pranit More, writing: "He is Pranit More. Massive following. Huge influence. Brands like @PrimeVideoIN, @ZeptoNow & @NIVEAIndia pay him to represent them... He could've stopped the misogyny right there. He could've shut down the "wasool toh karunga" nonsense... Instead… he laughed. Instead… he amplified it. Instead… he turned entitlement over women's bodies into a punchline."

However, some users questioned whether losing a job over remarks made outside the workplace was justified. "This guy had to be removed from his job because of one joke that went viral online... Ideally cannot be considered as a joke but losing a job on a mistake done outside workplace is like a nightmare," one user wrote.