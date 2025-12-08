‘Proud of backstabbing?’: Internet criticises Pranit More for ‘mocking’ Abhishek Bajaj during Bigg Boss 19 grand finale

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, held on December 7, saw starry appearances, electrifying performances, and fun conversations. However, one of the moments that caught everyone’s attention was Pranit More mocking Abhishek Bajaj despite already being the reason for his eviction. The internet is now criticising Pranit for his behaviour at the grand finale. Pranit More faces internet's heat for mocking Abhishek Bajaj during grand finale.

Internet disappointed with Pranit More for mocking Abhishek Bajaj

While talking to the ex-contestants, Salman teased Abhishek about Pranit not choosing him and eventually evicting him from the house, to which Abhishek replied, “You had warned me, and that too many times. But what can we do now, bhai? If I had won, I would have become the headline, but the way I lost, now I have become a story.”

Salman then joked that Pranit did this to Abhishek because Abhishek had done the same to Nagma, leaving everyone in splits. When Abhishek defended himself, saying he did it to save Nagma, Pranit laughed and said, “Even I wanted to save, but Ashnoor.” Abhishek then called him out, saying he played a game. But Pranit kept mocking him and said, “Tune kundi lagayi, maine khol di (You locked the door, I opened it).”

Reddit users criticised Pranit for ‘mocking’ Abhishek Bajaj. One wrote, “At least show a little empathy, but the man was feeling proud of backstabbing Bajaj.” Another wrote, “That was really not nice of him!” Another comment read, “Not an ounce of remorse even now. Abhishek is expressing his feelings and Pranit is making fun of him. Highly disappointed in Pranit.” Another wrote, “Abhishek was hurt; it was clearly visible on his face.” Another comment read, “That’s where he dodged the trophy.”

Why Abhishek Bajaj was evicted

During a task in the second week of Bigg Boss 19, contestants had to sit and count for close to 15 minutes while in a room, and the pair that came closest would be safe, while the others would disturb them. In order to help Nagma, Abhishek Bajaj locked the door of the room so no one could disturb her. However, it backfired, and Nagma got nominated. That week, she was also evicted from the house.

Later, just four weeks before the finale, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur were nominated along with Neelam Giri. Pranit More got a chance to save any one of them, and he saved Ashnoor despite repeatedly saying that Abhishek was his priority. This led to fans criticising Pranit and accusing him of playing a game and reducing his competition by not saving Abhishek. Now, the show has concluded with Gaurav Khanna beating Farrhana Bhatt to become the winner of Bigg Boss 19.